La Rosa Holdings Corp. To Change Its Name To Stratum Holdings Corp., Reflecting Its Transformation Into An AI Infrastructure Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New name effective October 19, 2026; common stock expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "SRTM"

CELEBRATION, FL, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (the "Company") today announced that it will change its corporate name to Stratum Holdings Corp., effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on October 19, 2026. The Company has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State to effect the name change.

The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new name and the new ticker symbol "SRTM" at market open on October 19, 2026. The CUSIP number for the Company's common stock will not change. No action is required by shareholders, and outstanding stock certificates do not need to be exchanged.

A Name Aligned with the Company's Strategy

The new name reflects the Company's transformation from a real estate services business into an AI infrastructure company focused on GPU leasing and high-performance compute. On October 1, 2026, the Company announced the acquisition of next-generation NVIDIA B300 GPUs placed under a long-term lease, along with plans to evaluate strategic alternatives for its real estate operations.

"Our new name marks the next chapter for this company," said Nicholas Adler, Chief Executive Officer. "We are building a business focused on the infrastructure that powers artificial intelligence. Stratum Holdings reflects that focus and gives us a name that matches where we are going, not where we have been."

About Stratum Holdings Corp.

Stratum Holdings Corp. (to be renamed from La Rosa Holdings Corp.; NASDAQ: LRHC, to become NASDAQ: SRTM) is an AI infrastructure company focused on GPU leasing and high-performance compute capacity. In October 2026, the Company acquired next-generation NVIDIA B300 GPUs, placed under a long-term lease that is expected to generate recurring cash flows. The Company also operates its residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management businesses. The Company is headquartered in Celebration, Florida. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, among others: the Company's ability to execute its AI infrastructure strategy, obtain GPU capacity and financing, and attract customers; the outcome of the Company's evaluation of strategic alternatives for its real estate operations; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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