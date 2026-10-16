Quantum-Si To Provide A Business Update And Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,”“QSI” or the“Company”), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule detection, today announced that it will provide a business update and report financial results for the third quarter 2026 on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 PM ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events and Presentations.

Alternatively, individuals can register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum- Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company's platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Investor & Media Contact

Jeff Keyes

Chief Financial Officer

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Source: Quantum-Si Incorporated