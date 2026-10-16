Outlaws And Icons Gather In Gallatin TN This November For Weekend Of Fandom

Gallatin Comic Con returns Nov. 14 & 15, 2026 to Gallatin Civic Center.

Pop culture celebration offers family-friendly entertainment, affordable prices, and priceless memories

- Chris DyerGALLATIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Middle Tennessee will play host to stars from television, movies, comics, and more at the eighth annual Gallatin Comic Con. The celebration of pop culture fandoms will take place November 14th and 15th, 2026, at the Gallatin Civic Center (210 Albert Gallatin Avenue). Tickets are available online and priced for affordability: single-day tickets are $20, and two-day weekend passes are $25 plus tax and fees when applicable.Back by popular demand is TV icon, musician, and filmmaker John Schneider, known for portraying the legendary Bo Duke on“The Dukes of Hazzard” and Jonathan Kent on“Smallville.” Hazzard fans will have the chance to hear from and meet the fan favorite and see the beloved General Lee car, which will also make an appearance.This year's event offers a chance to step into the world of Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original - SAMCRO - and hear from Mark Boone Junior, Kim Coates, and Tommy Flanagan-who brought central characters from the popular TV series to life. The actors will ride into Gallatin for an unforgettable“Sons of Anarchy” reunion, coming fresh off FX Productions greenlighting the meta miniseries“Legends,” which features members of the original cast in a unique, fictional convention setting.Other featured guests include returning favorites and new faces: *.Jennifer Cihi - Original English singing voice of the anime fan favorite“Sailor Moon” (special mini-concert on Sunday).Patricia Patts – Voice of Peanuts' Peppermint Patty.Johnathon Schaech – Seasoned actor, producer, writer, and director known for Amazon Prime's“Blue Ridge” series, DC's“Legends of Tomorrow,”“Jonah Hex,” and the“That Thing You Do!” film..Greg Land – Artist renowned for his eye-catching Marvel artwork.Jeff Preston – Professional illustrator featured by the likes of Dark Horse Comics, Famous Monsters of Filmland magazine, and advertisement campaigns.Lary Stucker – Eisner-nominated artist who has helped bring iconic heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Batman, and Wonder Woman to life for generations.Jay Leisten - Acclaimed comic inker.Billy Martinez - Comic artist storyteller.Chris Killian – Stand-up comedian and writer of Image Comics' I Saw Santa: A Spawn Universe Christmas Story and the new Creepshow, Vol. 5 #2 (appearing Saturday only)*All guests subject to change.Celebrity panel sessions that allow visitors to hear first-hand stories take place both days and are open to all attendees.Persons wishing for a more up-close-and-personal interaction can add optional experiences. Attendees can purchase professional photo sessions with featured guests in advance and on site, based on availability. Guest tables will also offer meet-and-greet and paid autograph and selfie opportunities.Convention participants can find a wealth of options as they shop the vendor hall for collectibles and other souvenirs and artist alley for unique artwork and crafts.Costumes are welcome and encouraged all weekend. A cosplay contest hosted by Cihi is scheduled during Sunday's programming.During the activity-packed event, Spider-Man fans and collectors in the crowd will want to grab a free raffle ticket as the convention is giving away a 1978 AMF Junior Roadmaster Spider-Man Bike valued at $800 to one lucky attendee. Tickets will be available both days, and the drawing will take place live on the event's Facebook page.“At Gallatin Comic Con we specialize in offering a family-friendly entertainment experience that allows all ages to have fun and make lasting memories,” shares Chris Dyer, the convention's co-founder.“Whether an attendee is a lifelong comic reader, anime enthusiast, TV and film watcher, art patron, or geek convention newbie, the 2026 Gallatin Comic Con has something for everyone.”Fans are encouraged to visit GallatinComicCon to reserve tickets and photos, and to follow the Gallatin Comic Con on Facebook for updates. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Towne Square Records & Comics store and will be available at the event.###Gallatin Comic Con is an annual celebration of fandom founded and organized by Towne Square Records & Comics (Gallatin, Tennessee) owners Chris and Tammy Dyer. As fans of music, comics, collectibles, and pop culture, the convention is their invitation to community members and visitors to enjoy a mix of nostalgia and modern classics during a family-friendly gathering.

Chris Dyer

Gallatin Comic Con

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Outlaws and Icons Gather in Gallatin TN this November for Weekend of Fandom News Provided By Gallatin Comic Con October 16, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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