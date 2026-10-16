Two New Jersey Residential Properties To Be Offered At Public Auction

Ocean Club, Atlantic City, NJ

Ocean Club, Atlantic City, NJ

Trenton, Mercer County, NJ

Atlantic City Ocean Club Condominium and Partially Renovated Trenton Single-Family Home Will be Sold November 19

- Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has announced the upcoming auction of two New Jersey residential properties: a sixth-floor studio residence at the Ocean Club Condominiums on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, offered by order of the City of Atlantic City, and a partially renovated single-family home in Trenton's Berkeley Square neighborhood, offered by order of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. The online-only auction will open for bidding Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. and conclude Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.Atlantic City, Atlantic County, NJ:Unit 612-2 at 3101 Boardwalk encompasses 872± square feet within Ocean Club Condominiums Tower II, one of Atlantic City's premier oceanfront high-rise communities. With direct Boardwalk access and steps from the beachfront, the spacious studio layout is well suited for year-round living, a seaside vacation retreat, or investment ownership, and offers the next owner the opportunity to bring their own vision and finishing touches. The well-maintained, full-service building features secured access, professional management, and resort-style amenities including a rooftop pool, fitness center, game room, hot tub & sauna, tennis court, pet relief area, and 24-hour security. Residents are moments from the beach, oceanfront recreation, dining, entertainment, and Atlantic City's casino resorts.Trenton, Mercer County, NJ:The Trenton property, located at 938 Berkeley Avenue, is a spacious detached residence that blends classic architectural character with generously sized living spaces, presenting an exceptional opportunity for contractors, investors, renovators, and owner-occupants. Renovation work is already underway, giving the next owner the opportunity to complete the home to their own vision. A private yard provides space for outdoor enjoyment, gardening, recreation, or future enhancements, and the property includes off-street parking with a garage.Berkeley Square is one of Trenton's most established residential neighborhoods, with convenient access to downtown Trenton, government offices, employment centers, cultural attractions, schools, parks, and community services. Routes 1, 29, 33, and 129, I-195, and I-295 are all easily reached, and the Trenton Transit Center, a short drive away, provides rail service to New York City, Newark, Philadelphia, and surrounding regions.“These two properties offer very different opportunities, from oceanfront ownership on the Atlantic City Boardwalk to a Trenton home with great character and a head start on renovation,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.“Whether buyers are looking for a place to live, a getaway at the shore, or their next investment project, this auction gives them a clear and competitive path to ownership.”Offered by order of the City of Atlantic City and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, this Auction will provide prospective purchasers with a transparent and competitive opportunity to acquire residential property in two of New Jersey's most recognizable cities.Prospective bidders are encouraged to tour both properties during the scheduled property previews on Tuesday, November 10th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.The online auction will open for bidding Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. and conclude Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. Interested bidders can obtain the complete Property Information Packages, auction terms, and registration information through Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co .Auction InformationProperty Addresses:Unit 612-2, Ocean Club Condominiums, 3101 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401938 Berkeley Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08618Online Bidding Opens: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - 9:00 AMBidding Concludes: Thursday, November 19, 2026 - 1:00 PMProperty Preview:Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - 12:00 PM to 2:00 PMInterested bidders can access due diligence materials and register to bid online at maxspann.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.For more than 50 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has specialized in the accelerated marketing and sale of residential, commercial, and development properties across the United States. With offices in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, the firm creates competitive auction environments that maximize value for sellers while providing transparent opportunities for buyers.

Max Spann Jr.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

+1 908-735-9191

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Two New Jersey Residential Properties to be Offered at Public Auction News Provided By Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. October 16, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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