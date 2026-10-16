Business Reporter: A Private AI Notetaker For Sensitive Meetings

Goodmeet transcribes and summarises Mac meetings in a confidential computing environment, giving businesses greater control over their meeting data

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Goodmeet explains why businesses keep AI notetakers out of their most sensitive conversations: they can't be sure where transcripts are stored, who can access them or how the data is used. For routine team meetings, sending recordings and transcripts to a third-party server may present little concern. But strategy discussions, hiring interviews, client conversations and other confidential meetings can contain information businesses do not want outside their control. As a result, many teams have adopted a workaround: using AI notetakers for everyday meetings, then returning to pen and paper when the conversation is particularly sensitive.Goodmeet aims to remove that compromise. It is a new AI meeting notetaker designed around privacy. It reminds you before each meeting, takes notes during video calls and in-person conversations, and turns them into clear summaries afterwards, so you can stay focused on the discussion. The service transcribes meetings directly on your Mac, while summaries are generated inside a confidential computing environment designed so that no one without your authorisation can access, read or use your meeting content. Goodmeet does not use meeting data to train AI models. Meeting notes are end-to-end encrypted as they sync across devices and when shared with colleagues, so only the people you choose can read them.“It happens inside a sealed environment called confidential computing, with end-to-end encryption, so not even our own engineers can see your notes,” says Gabriel Jourdan, Product Manager at Goodmeet. Steven Chan, Founder of Good Systems and Goodnotes, adds:“Goodnotes is for what people write. Goodmeet is for what people say. Both are now part of Good Systems.”To learn more about how Goodmeet keeps sensitive meetings private, read the article.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About GoodmeetGoodmeet is an AI meeting notetaker from Good Systems, built for people who hold their meeting data to a high standard. It captures and summarises every meeting, so you can focus on the conversation, not the notes. It transcribes meetings directly on your Mac, generates summaries in a confidential computing environment and uses end-to-end encryption to sync and share notes, so only the people you choose can read them. Goodmeet does not use meeting data to train AI models.About GoodnotesGoodnotes is a powerful note-taking app that combines a natural handwriting experience with powerful AI-enabled digital capabilities. Whether you're taking notes, brainstorming, or planning, Goodnotes empowers you to do your best thinking and creating. Goodnotes is used by more than 24 million users worldwide and was named Apple's 2022 iPad App of the Year.

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Business Reporter: A private AI notetaker for sensitive meetings News Provided By Business Reporter October 16, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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