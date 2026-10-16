SCAN Health Plan Earns 4-Star Rating In California For 14Th Consecutive Year

SCAN Has Earned 4 STARS or Higher in California for 15 of the 16 Years of the CMS Star Ratings Program

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, announced today that its largest contract in California earned a 4-STAR rating* from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2027. In California, SCAN has also received a 90%-member satisfaction rating.The rating marks the 14th consecutive year SCAN's primary California contract has earned 4 STARS or higher and the 15th time in the 16-year history of the CMS Star Ratings program that this contract has achieved a rating of 4 STARS or higher.*For 2027, 95% of SCAN members in California are enrolled in 4 STAR rated Medicare Advantage health plans.**“Fourteen consecutive years at 4 STARS or higher is meaningful because it demonstrates that quality and growth don't have to be competing priorities,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“SCAN has changed dramatically over the years-we're serving more people, entering new communities, building new kinds of partnerships and challenging ourselves to rethink how Medicare Advantage can work better. What hasn't changed is our mission or the responsibility we feel to the older adults who put their trust in us.”In California, SCAN's Fully Integrated Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (FIDE-SNP) contract-the only one in the state-earned a 4.0-STAR rating for 2027, highlighting SCAN's strength in meeting the needs of the most complex and vulnerable populations.SCAN's Arizona and Nevada contracts received 3.5 STARS and SCAN's Texas, New Mexico and Washington contracts are too new or did not have enough data to receive Star Ratings in 2027.SCAN's latest Star Ratings comes during a period of significant growth and transformation for the organization.Following a historic Annual Enrollment Period for 2026, SCAN welcomed 127,000 new members, representing 40.6% membership growth. SCAN has also continued to broaden its geographic footprint, expanding into additional counties and entering Oregon as it makes its plans available to more older adults effective January 1, 2027.SCAN is also pursuing a partnership-driven strategy designed to bring together healthcare organizations, providers and nationally recognized consumer brands to create more differentiated and simplified experiences for older adults. These collaborations reflect SCAN's broader effort to design Medicare Advantage around how older adults live their everyday lives and to make healthcare easier to navigate.“Maintaining this level of quality year after year takes tremendous discipline and a relentless focus on the member experience,” said Karen Schulte, President of Medicare at SCAN Health Plan.“Our growth gives us an opportunity to bring the SCAN experience to more older adults, but it also raises the bar for us. Whether we are entering a new market, working with a new partner or welcoming a new member, our responsibility is the same: deliver high-quality care, meaningful benefits and an experience people can count on. This consistency is possible because of the commitment of our employees, providers, brokers and partners who serve our members every day.”SCAN continues to rethink the roles of those who help older adults navigate Medicare. Its pioneering Brokers as Health Navigators program is designed to elevate brokers beyond the traditional enrollment process, equipping them to serve as trusted advisors who can help members better understand and engage with their healthcare throughout the year.Today, SCAN ranks among the 10 largest Medicare Advantage plans nationally and is the #1 health plan in California (outside of the Kaiser Permanente health system plans). As the organization has grown, it has remained committed to its nonprofit roots and to reinvesting in programs, partnerships and models of care that advance its mission of keeping older adults healthy and independent.SCAN's commitment extends beyond products. Its nationally recognized“Health Insurance Is Broken” campaign challenged conventions within the health insurance industry and called attention to the frustrations Medicare beneficiaries experience navigating healthcare. The campaign has earned dozens of industry honors and national recognition.SCAN's workplace culture has also received significant national recognition. In 2026, SCAN was named to PEOPLE's Companies That Care for the third consecutive year and to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the fourth consecutive year. SCAN has also been recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, reflecting the organization's continued investment in a mission-driven culture centered on serving older adults.As SCAN approaches its 50th anniversary in 2027, the organization is looking ahead to its next chapter-building on five decades of service by continuing to challenge conventions and raise expectations for what Medicare Advantage can deliver.For more information on SCAN Health Plan, visit .Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system.SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal.*4.0-Star Rating applies to contract H5425 (SCAN Health Plan) in California in 2011 and from 2013-2027. Does not apply to contracts H0976 (SCAN Health Plan D-SNPs), H5943 (VillageHealth/SCAN DaVita Dialysis Care/Complete), H5811 (SCAN Health Plan D-SNP), and H9104 (SCAN Healthy at Home) in California during this period.**SCAN plan contracts that received 4.0-Star Rating for 2027 include all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California (H5425 and H0976) except SCAN DaVita Dialysis Care/Complete plans (H5943). SCAN contracts in Arizona (H1822) and Nevada (H0978) received a 3.5-Star Rating for 2027. SCAN DaVita Dialysis Care/Complete (H5943) and contracts in Texas (H8902), New Mexico (H5244), Washington (H4026), and Oregon (H3879) did not have enough data or are too new to receive overall Star Ratings in 2027.About SCANSCAN Group is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to addressing the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group's SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and currently serves over 460,000 members across California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, Washington, and Oregon. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has also launched a portfolio of mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Across all its entities, SCAN serves about half a million members and patients. To learn more, visit and .Media Contact:Seffrah Orlando...562-508-6781

Seffrah Orlando

SCAN Group

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SCAN Health Plan Earns 4-Star Rating in California for 14th Consecutive Year News Provided By SCAN Group October 16, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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