Evolution Welding & Fabrication Opens 49,538-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility In Dilley, Texas

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Evolution Weldings gooseneck roll-off trailer

New Texas plant brings factory-direct trailers and dumpsters closer to waste management and construction companies across the West Coast

DILLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Evolution Welding & Fabrication, a manufacturer of premium build roll-off trailers, roll-off containers and hook-lift containers for dumpster rental operators, fleet owners and contractors, now serves customers from a new 49,538 square foot facility in Dilley, Texas. Companies across the state can now work with a trailer and dumpster manufacturer, closer to their yards and job sites, while the new location also makes Evolution Welding more accessible to customers on the West Coast.Where is the new Evolution Welding facility in Texas?The new plant is located at 15000 S Interstate Hwy 35 in Dilley, Texas, along the I-35 corridor in South Texas. It joins the company's 35,000 square foot facility in Opa-locka, Florida, so every trailer and container is now built in house across two plants.For Texas operators, that means a factory direct source much closer to their routes and job sites, backed by the same team and build standards customers already rely on in Florida.What roll-off and hook-lift containers does Evolution build?Evolution builds roll-off containers and hook-lift containers in both rectangular and bathtub styles, made with rugged steel construction for waste management, construction, demolition, landscaping and municipal cleanup. Every container is built in house, with custom color matching available so new dumpsters match a company's fleet and brand from day one.Whether a dumpster rental business needs a few bins to fill out its yard or a waste hauler is standardizing an entire fleet, Evolution's dumpsters are designed to stand up to daily loading, hauling and dumping. Because Evolution also builds the roll-off trailers that haul them, companies can source their dumpsters and trailers from one manufacturer, keeping equipment matched, fleets consistent and purchasing simple. Operators running hook-lift trucks can order matching hook-lift containers as well.Does Evolution offer trailer and container packages?Yes. Evolution offers trailer packages that pair a roll-off trailer with a set of bins, giving new and growing dumpster rental companies everything they need to start hauling from a single manufacturer. Buying the trailer and dumpsters together means one order, one point of contact and equipment designed to work as a system.What comes standard on an Evolution gooseneck roll-off trailer?Every Evolution gooseneck roll-off trailer comes standard with Dexter axles, all wheel electric brakes, and an electric tarp, and buyers can add Dexter's DEX360 Smart Trailer System as an option.What warranties and roadside coverage are included?Every Evolution trailer includes a 2-year craftsmanship warranty, covering the in-house welding and fabrication that goes into each build. Evolution backs its gooseneck trailers with what it considers the best warranty coverage in the industry, including 36 months of complimentary Dexter Defender 24/7 Roadside Assistance for towing, tire replacement, fuel delivery, jump starts and lockouts. Sonoran ST tires carry a 6 year warranty plus a 1 year replacement guarantee, the optional DEX360 system is covered for 24 months, and Dexter's axle warranty and a KYM Industries tarp warranty add even more protection.For dumpster rental companies, a trailer stuck on the shoulder means missed pickups and frustrated customers, so this coverage helps keep crews and revenue moving. Warranty and roadside registration documents can be downloaded directly from the trailer's product page.How can buyers finance a trailer or containers?Texas buyers can finance trailers, containers and packages through Evolution's preferred lender, Trio Capital, with terms from 12 to 84 months and same day approval to funding. Financing is also available through Ascentium Capital, Mazo Capital Solutions, Streamline, Western Equipment Finance and Synchrony.The online configurator on each trailer page shows pricing, estimated Section 179 tax savings and estimated monthly payments, helping business owners plan equipment purchases around cash flow. Whether a company is launching its first dumpster rental route or adding bins to an established fleet, flexible equipment financing makes it easier to grow at the right pace.A reputation built on customer trustEvolution Welding & Fabrication holds a 5.0 star rating across more than 250 Google reviews. With fast turnaround times and shipping available nationwide and internationally, the company pairs competitive factory direct pricing with personalized service.For waste management and construction companies searching for a roll-off trailer manufacturer in Texas, the Dilley facility offers a closer, more convenient way to buy trailers, dumpsters and complete packages built for daily hauling. Customers can learn more about the Texas plant, request a quote or book a site visit at evolutionweldings.About Evolution Welding & FabricationEvolution Welding & Fabrication is a direct manufacturer of roll-off trailers, roll-off containers, hook-lift containers, and hook-lift and cable-pull flatbeds for the waste management, construction, demolition and municipal industries. The company builds every unit in house at its 35,000 square foot facility in Opa-locka, Florida, and its 49,538 square foot facility in Dilley, Texas, and ships nationwide and internationally.

Yunior Alfonso

Evolution Welding & Fabrication

+ +1 786-534-3970

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Evolution Welding & Fabrication Opens 49,538-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility in Dilley, Texas News Provided By Bright Click Digital Marketing October 16, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Environment, Waste Management



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