Nearly 535,000 Americans Filed To Start A Business In September

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Business applications hit 534,947 in September. Be your own boss with a professional address. Use code BOSS100 to waive the $100 setup fee.

- Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual OfficesBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On National Boss's Day, a growing number of Americans are choosing to be their own. Nearly 535,000 filed an application to start a business in September, according to Census Bureau data released October 14. That is about 4% more than the same month last year and roughly 1.8 times the monthly pace of 2019.Turning an idea into a business takes more than a filing. New owners need an address for registration forms, a website, a bank account, and invoices, and for most of them the default is a home address. Once it is on public records, it is visible to anyone who looks. A professional commercial address keeps work and home separate from day one.That is the gap Opus Virtual Offices, a leading provider of virtual office solutions with 650-plus locations across the United States, is built to close. For $99 a month, businesses get a prestigious commercial address, a live receptionist answering calls in the company's name Monday through Friday, professional mail handling, and a dedicated business phone number, with no long-term contract.“Being your own boss starts with looking the part, and that means a professional address from day one, not a home address on public record,” said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices.“That is what we built Opus to do.”For a limited time, new clients can sign up at opusvirtualoffices and use promo code BOSS100 to waive the $100 setup fee.About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus provides flexible, all-inclusive virtual office solutions at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

Kassidy Ebrahimi

Opus Virtual Offices

+1 561-988-6900

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Nearly 535,000 Americans Filed to Start a Business in September News Provided By Opus Virtual Offices October 16, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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