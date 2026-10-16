Michael Richard Salon Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Richard Salon, an Aveda Concept Salon specializing in custom highlighting and custom color, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Texas Award. Serving the Kingwood community since 2013, the salon is recognized for its personalized approach to hair care. It is also known for a guest experience built on hospitality.The salon helps guests achieve beautiful, healthy hair through customized services that fit their hair goals and lifestyle. Its custom highlighting services include balayage and dimensional blondes. Custom color services range from glosses to gray coverage, and the team offers haircutting services for both men and women. As an Aveda Concept Salon, Michael Richard Salon uses only Aveda products. The salon also offers a structured stylist level system with different price points. This allows guests to choose the stylist who best fits their needs and budget, from a Co-Stylist to a Level 5 Master Stylist.Education sits at the heart of the salon's culture. Every stylist is trained through an in-salon program that includes hands-on work with live models and real guests. Owner Michael Alvarado leads weekly team education sessions every Tuesday morning so stylists stay current on new techniques. The team's growth has also been celebrated with salon trips to Puerto Rico in 2025 and 2026. These milestones reflect the salon's promise of“Luxury Services,” delivered by a team that continues to learn and grow together.“Our guests are the reason we do what we do, and this recognition means so much to our entire team,” said Michael Alvarado, owner of Michael Richard Salon.“We are committed to education, hospitality and creating results that fit each guest's life. Being named among the best in Texas is a proud moment for everyone who has helped build this salon.”Looking ahead, Michael Richard Salon plans to continue investing in stylist education and elevated guest experiences. The 2026 Best of Texas Award marks an exciting milestone for the salon as it continues to serve Kingwood and the surrounding communities.Contact InformationCompany Name: Michael Richard SalonPhone: 346-402-0460Email:...Address: 2510 Mills Branch Drive, #140, Kingwood, TX 77345Website: michaelrichardsalonInstagram: @michaelrichard_salonFacebook: Michael Richard SalonFor more information, click here.

Michael Richard Salon

Michael Richard Salon

+1 346-402-0460

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Michael Richard Salon Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 16, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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