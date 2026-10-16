EAM Jaishankar And Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Discuss India-UAE Ties, Gulf Situation

MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, Oct 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi on Friday, with discussions held on strengthening ties and the situation in the Gulf.

"An honour to meet HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and member of the UAE Supreme Council. Grateful for his insights on further strengthening India-UAE ties, and deepening engagements with the region. The situation in the Gulf also came up for discussion," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

The External Affairs Minister is on an official visit to UAE from October 14-16.

On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar participated in a discussion on 'The Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?' at Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi. In his remarks at the discussion, he said that India is building its own strengths and establishing trusted partnerships amid evolving global landscape.

"A good discussion today on 'The Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?' at Raisina Dialogue Middle East. Made the following points: Competition has intensified, new chokepoints have emerged, and the willingness to leverage advantages has grown. Globalisation cannot be reversed, but it must be navigated with greater resilience. IMEC is already shaping regional thinking on connectivity. As the global landscape evolves, India is building its own strengths and establishing trusted partnerships," EAM Jaishankar mentioned on X.

The second edition of Raisina Middle East was hosted in partnership with the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Abu Dhabi on October 14-15.

On Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his UAE counterpart Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, where they discussed bilateral ties and global issues.

"A warm and productive meeting with DPM and FM Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan of UAE. Exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," stated EAM Jaishankar.