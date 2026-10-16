Filing Of Nominations Begins On A Violent Note For Urban Local Body Polls In Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 16 (IANS) The process for filing of nominations for elections to Urban Local Body in Andhra Pradesh began on Friday on a violent note. Returning Officers in 100 Urban Local Bodies issued election notice, setting in motion the process for filing of nominations for elections scheduled on October 28.

The process was marred by violence in Annamayya district where workers of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) clashed after the convoy of YSRCP floor leader in Lok Sabha, P.V. Mithun Reddy, was attacked allegedly by TDP workers in Punganur when he was accompanying his party's candidates for filing of nominations.

The MP's security guards were injured in the attack. Workers of both the parties were also injured in the clashes.

In another incident in the same district, a few vehicles near YSRCP office in Rayachoti were set afire, allegedly by TDP men.

Both the parties blamed each other for the violence. YSRCP alleged that there was murder attempt on Mithun Reddy.

Out of 123 Urban Local Bodies, the Election Commission on October 14 issued notifications for conduct of elections to 100 Urban Local Bodies (13 Municipal Corporations and 87 Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats).

Elections have not been notified now for the remaining 23 Urban Local Bodies (4 Municipal Corporations and 19 Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats) as the pre-election activities for them are underway.

The nominations for Urban Local Bodies will be accepted till October 18 while scrutiny of nominations will be undertaken on October 19.

According to the schedule, October 21 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidates. Polling will be held on October 28. Re-poll, if any, will be conducted on October 29 while counting of votes will be taken up on October 30.

The Commission has also announced that elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) on November 3.

The Gram Panchayat elections will be conducted in 3-phases on November 26, November 29 and December 2.

For MPTC and ZPTC elections, the notification will be issued on October 19. Nominations will be received till October 23 while scrutiny of nominations will be taken up the next day. October 27 is the last date for withdrawal of candidates. Polling will be held on November 3 while results will be declared on November 5.

Counting of votes for Gram Panchayats will be taken up immediately after completion of polling in all three phases.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has set up a control room in its office to receive any grievances/complaints.