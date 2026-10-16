Woman Dies After Slipping At Indonesian Waterfall, Viral Video Shows Friends' Desperate Rescue Attempt

A 25-year-old woman died after slipping and falling from a height while bathing at Robo Harau Waterfall in Indonesia's West Sumatra province. A video showing the moment she fell has circulated widely on social media, prompting condolences and emotional reactions from viewers. The victim, identified as Windy Rahma Putri, was from Padang Pariaman. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, October 15, in Limapuluh Kota Regency. Her body was recovered by a joint search and rescue (SAR) team on Friday, October 16, after an extensive search.

Search Teams Recover Woman's Body

Abdul Malik, head of the Padang Class A Search and Rescue Office, confirmed that the woman had been found dead. According to Malik, the rescue team located her at 10.45 am local time on Friday and subsequently evacuated her body, reported Detik News.

The Padang Search and Rescue Agency received information about the incident at around 5.27 pm on Thursday. The fall was reported to have occurred at approximately 3.45 pm that afternoon.

After receiving the report, rescuers launched a search operation in the area. The team searched within a radius of approximately 570 metres before locating the victim the following morning.

The circumstances surrounding the fall have drawn attention following the circulation of footage showing the woman slipping and falling from a height while at the waterfall.

Update: Korban sudah ditemukan, dg keadaan meninggal

Korban ditemukan hari ini, Jumat 16/10/26 pukul 11 siang oleh tim SAR dan lngsung dievakuasi.

Sebelumnya, tim SAR mendapat laporan kejadian pada Kamis 15/10/26 sore hari.

Innalillahi wainna iaihi rojiun Radit Ananta (@serabutannn) October 16, 2026

She was swept away on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m. WIB, at the Robo Waterfall tourist site.

It's weird though, you already know there's a cliff right at the edge, so why bathe/swim there?? Cos you wish to capture a stunning picture?? Ozor Ndi Ozor (@OzorNdiOzor) October 16, 2026

SHOCKING | Woman dies in Indonesia after falling from the waterfall The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) October 16, 2026

Woman SWEPT AWAY at waterfall in Indonesia

The 25-year-old was found dead the next morning, local media report RT (@RT_com) October 16, 2026

Viral Video Triggers Emotional Reactions

The video has prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with viewers expressing shock at the incident and offering condolences to the victim's family and friends.

Several users highlighted the steep terrain visible in the footage, saying the location appeared particularly dangerous. Others reflected on the seriousness of a fall from such a height and expressed sadness over the loss of life.

One viewer said they could not imagine what the victim's friend must be going through after witnessing the incident. The comment reflected the concern expressed by many users for those who may have been present when she fell.

The incident has brought attention to the potential dangers of bathing at waterfalls, particularly in areas with steep slopes and uneven surfaces. However, the precise circumstances that led to Putri's fall have not been established in the information available.

Her death has left social media users mourning the young woman, while the rescue operation brought an end to the search that began after authorities received the initial report on Thursday evening.