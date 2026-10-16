Japan Loyalty Market Size And Forecast: 100+ Kpis By Program, Channel, Sector, And Platform - Q2 2026 Update US$13.45 Billion Market Beckons As Point Ecosystems Converge
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|127
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$8.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.6%
|Regions Covered
|Japan
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer
2. Japan Retail Sector Market Size Trend Analysis
2.1 Japan Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030
2.2 Japan Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030
2.3 Japan POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
3. Japan Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
3.1 Japan Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
3.2 Japan Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025
3.3 Japan Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030
3.4 Japan Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030
3.5 Japan Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030
4. Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type
4.1 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2025
4.2 Japan Spend by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.3 Japan Spend by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.4 Japan Spend by Mission-driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.5 Japan Spend by Spend-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.6 Japan Spend by Gaming Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.7 Japan Spend by Free Perks Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.8 Japan Spend by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.9 Japan Spend by Community Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.10 Japan Spend by Refer a Friend Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.11 Japan Spend by Paid Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.12 Japan Spend by Cashback Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
5. Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel
5.1 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Channel, 2021-2030
5.2 Japan Loyalty Spend by In-Store, 2021-2030
5.3 Japan Loyalty Spend by Online, 2021-2030
5.4 Japan Loyalty Spend by Mobile, 2021-2030
6. Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
6.1 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Business Model, 2021-2030
6.2 Japan Loyalty Spend by Seller Driven, 2021-2030
6.3 Japan Loyalty Spend by Payment Instrument Driven, 2021-2030
6.4 Japan Loyalty Spend by Other Segment, 2021-2030
7. Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors
7.1 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021-2030
7.2 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend in Retail, 2021-2030
7.3 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030
7.4 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030
7.5 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030
7.6 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030
7.7 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030
7.8 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030
7.9 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend in Other, 2021-2030
8. Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors by Online Channel, 2021-2030
8.1 Japan Online Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
8.2 Japan Online Loyalty Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030
8.3 Japan Online Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030
8.4 Japan Online Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030
8.5 Japan Online Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030
8.6 Japan Online Loyalty Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030
8.7 Japan Online Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030
8.8 Japan Online Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030
9. Japan In-store Loyalty Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030
9.1 Japan In-store Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
9.2 Japan In-store Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030
9.3 Japan In-store Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030
9.4 Japan In-store Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030
9.5 Japan In-store Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030
9.6 Japan In-store Loyalty Spend in Other Sector, 2021-2030
10. Japan Mobile App Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030
10.1 Japan Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
10.2 Japan Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Financial Services Segment, 2021-2030
10.3 Japan Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030
10.4 Japan Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030
10.5 Japan Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030
10.6 Japan Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Telecoms Segment, 2021-2030
10.7 Japan Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030
10.8 Japan Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030
11. Japan Retail Sector Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
11.1 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021-2030
11.2 Japan Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Diversified Retailers, 2021-2030
11.3 Japan Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Department Stores, 2021-2030
11.4 Japan Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Specialty Stores, 2021-2030
11.5 Japan Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2021-2030
11.6 Japan Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Other, 2021-2030
12. Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility
12.1 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021-2030
12.2 Japan Loyalty Spend by Card Based Access, 2021-2030
12.3 Japan Loyalty Spend by Digital Access, 2021-2030
13. Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type
13.1 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021-2030
13.2 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend by B2B Consumers, 2021-2030
13.3 Japan Loyalty Spend by B2C Consumers, 2021-2030
14. Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
14.1 Japan Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Membership Type, 2021-2030
14.2 Japan Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free, 2021-2030
14.3 Japan Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free + Premium, 2021-2030
14.4 Japan Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Premium, 2021-2030
15. Japan Loyalty Spend Share by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty, 2021-2030
15.1 Japan Loyalty Spend by Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030
15.2 Japan Loyalty Spend by Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030
16. Japan Loyalty Spend Share by use of AI, 2021-2030
16.1 Japan Loyalty Spend by AI Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
16.2 Japan Loyalty Spend by Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
17. Japan Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use case
17.1 Japan Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Software Use Case, 2021-2030
17.2 Japan Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Analytics and AI Driven, 2021-2030
17.3 Japan Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Management Platform, 2021-2030
18. Japan Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/ Solution Partner
18.1 Japan Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Vendor/ Solution Partner, 2021-2030
18.2 Japan Loyalty Vendor/ Solution Partner Platform Spend by In-house, 2021-2030
18.3 Japan Loyalty Vendor/Solution Partner Platform Spend by Third-Party Vendor, 2021-2030
19. Japan Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
19.1 Japan Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Deployment, 2021-2030
19.2 Japan Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by Cloud, 2021-2030
19.3 Japan Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by On-Premise, 2021-2030
20. Japan Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software vs. Services
20.1 Japan Loyalty Spend Share by Software vs. Services, 2021-2030
20.2 Japan Loyalty Spend by Software, 2021-2030
20.3 Japan Loyalty Spend by Services, 2021-2030
21. Japan Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms
21.1 Japan Loyalty Spend Share by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms, 2021-2030
21.2 Japan Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Custom Built Platform, 2021-2030
21.3 Japan Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Off the Shelf Platform, 2021-2030
22. Japan Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
22.1 Japan Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2025
22.2 Japan Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2025
22.3 Japan Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2025
23. Japan Loyalty Program- KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded
23.1 Japan Loyalty Program Penetration (% of Retail Sales under Loyalty), 2025
23.2 Japan Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis, 2025
23.3 Japan Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis, 2025
23.4 Japan Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis, 2025
23.5 Japan Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel, 2025
24. Further Reading
24.1 About the Publisher
24.2 Related Research
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