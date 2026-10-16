LEI24 Brings LEI Registration And Renewal Services To India

Indian businesses can access registration, annual renewal and transfer support through lei24, with pricing in Indian rupees and a choice of service plans.

MUMBAI, INDIA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LEI24 has recently expanded into India, offering businesses and other eligible entities a dedicated website to apply for and manage their Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs). The service covers new registrations, renewals and transfers, with applications handled through partner issuer Nasdaq CSD SE.“Entering the Indian market means giving businesses a clear view of our services and costs, along with someone to turn to when they have questions,” says Dennis Huber, Managing Director for Europe at LEI24.“Through lei24, they can compare plans in rupees and get help with their application, annual renewals and changes to their LEI details.”Applying for an LEI through LEI24A new application starts with the organisation's registered details, including its legal name, legal form, address and registration identifier. The applicant must be authorised to act on the organisation's behalf and may need to provide documents to support the information submitted.Where applicable, applications also include details of the direct and ultimate parent entities that consolidate the applicant entity in their accounts, or an applicable reporting exception. LEI24 can help applicants understand which information is needed and respond to requests for additional documentation.Nasdaq CSD SE checks the submitted information and issues the LEI once the required validation is complete. Processing times depend on the completeness of the application and whether further checks or documents are needed.Pricing in rupees and support for annual renewalLEI24 offers one-, three- and five-year service plans, with prices displayed in Indian rupees. The website shows the total LEI cost for each plan and the annual equivalent for multi-year options, helping organisations compare prices before choosing.Under a multi-year plan, LEI24 coordinates annual renewal through Nasdaq CSD SE throughout the selected period. The issuer revalidates the LEI data each year, with updates made where necessary. Organisations may be asked to confirm details or provide information that is not available from public records.Businesses can continue using LEI24 after their initial application for subsequent renewals and changes to their LEI reference data. This gives them a point of contact for questions about keeping their record up to date.Transferring an existing LEIIndian entities that already have an LEI can also use LEI24 to request a transfer of its management to Nasdaq CSD SE. The existing LEI number remains unchanged, so switching providers does not require a new identifier.LEI24 currently offers transfers to Nasdaq CSD SE at no charge. Renewal is charged separately when required. Businesses considering a change of provider can compare future renewal costs and support while retaining the same LEI.LEI requirements in IndiaLEIs are used to identify entities in financial transactions and regulatory reporting. In India, Reserve Bank of India requirements cover specified categories of borrowers and transactions. Other regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), also require LEIs in specific contexts. Whether an LEI is required depends on the entity's activities and the applicable rules; it is not automatically mandatory for every business.An organisation whose bank or financial institution requests an LEI should confirm the requirements for its circumstances and prepare the necessary entity information. LEI24 supports the application and ongoing administration, while validation and issuance remain the responsibility of the accredited issuer.About LEI24LEI24 supports organisations with LEI registration, renewal, data updates and transfers through a registration-agent service. It works with Nasdaq CSD SE, a GLEIF-accredited Local Operating Unit (LOU) responsible for the underlying issuer services, including validation, issuance and renewal. LEI24 is not itself an LOU.Its Indian website brings these services together with INR pricing and support for application questions and ongoing LEI administration.Apply for, renew or transfer an LEI in India:

Dennis Huber

LEI24

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LEI24 brings LEI registration and renewal services to India News Provided By Occam Digital 111346347 October 16, 2026, 11:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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