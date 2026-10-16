Torox Appoints Yevgeny Vornik Chief Executive Officer To Lead Torox 2.0

Six years after joining Torox as an account manager, Vornik takes charge with a rebuilt offerwall, a push into Asia-Pacific and a new research arm.

- Yevgeny Vornik, Chief Executive Officer, ToroxISRAEL, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Torox, the performance-based offerwall and rewarded advertising platform, has appointed Yevgeny Vornik, previously Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive Officer. Vornik will lead the next phase of Torox by scaling Torox 2.0, expanding across Asia-Pacific and growing Torox Intelligence, the company's new research arm.Vornik has spent six years inside the business he now leads:- 2020: joined as an account manager, back when the company was still OfferToro- 2022: Head of Ads Operations- 2024: Chief Operating Officer- Now: Chief Executive OfficerPartners now work with a chief executive who has worked directly on their campaigns, first in account management and then in ads operations.“Publishers and advertisers stay with us because we keep our word and we make rewarded traffic work for both sides. My job now is to grow that without losing what makes it work,” said Vornik.On the product side, his focus is Torox 2.0, the company's rebuilt offerwall. In the United States, the offerwall now loads in 1 to 1.5 seconds, compared with 9 to 10 seconds previously. Authentication runs fully server-side, reducing the risk of tampering, and publishers can complete a server-to-server integration in about two hours. Faster load times help more users reach an offer before losing interest, and server-side checks give advertisers cleaner traffic. Torox will keep moving partners onto Torox 2.0 through the fourth quarter and into 2027.In new markets, the priority is Asia-Pacific. Torox is expanding its product and brand presence across the region, and the team met with studios, publishers and platforms at ChinaJoy 2026 in Shanghai this summer. The company plans additional partnerships, events and localised content across Asia-Pacific in the coming months.Torox Intelligence, the company's new research arm, publishes benchmarks and analysis from the Torox network to help publishers and advertisers plan with real figures. Its 2026 data report, Offerwall eCPM Benchmarks by Vertical, analysed 36 publishers in the first quarter of 2026 and found that fintech publishers averaged an eCPM of $899, against a platform average of $392. A follow-up report, Offerwall vs Rewarded Video: The 2026 Rewarded Traffic Report, concludes that eCPM is the wrong unit for comparing the two formats and measures revenue per 1,000 daily active users instead, broken down into reach, frequency and price.Vornik takes over at the start of the fourth quarter, when demand for rewarded advertising surges. Torox data shows offerwall eCPMs typically climb 20 to 35% above first-quarter levels. For the rest of the year, the company is focused on moving more partners onto Torox 2.0, opening new partnerships across Asia-Pacific and publishing further Torox Intelligence research.“The fourth quarter is when our partners need us at full speed, and this team is ready to finish the year strong. What we build in these three months sets up 2027, and I am excited to show people what we can do,” said Vornik.About ToroxTorox is a performance-based offerwall and rewarded advertising platform. It connects advertisers with users who choose to engage with offers in exchange for rewards, and helps app, game and rewards platform publishers monetise their audiences through a web offerwall, a mobile SDK for Android, iOS and Unity, and an API. Formerly known as OfferToro, Torox publishes original research on rewarded traffic through Torox Intelligence. Torox also operates Rubify, its B2C rewards platform, available to consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. Learn more at torox.

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Torox Appoints Yevgeny Vornik Chief Executive Officer to Lead Torox 2.0 News Provided By Torox October 16, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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