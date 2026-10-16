'My Statement Distorted With Malicious Intent': Rajasthan BJP Chief Clarifies 'Siding With Pak' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Madan Rathore on Friday issued a clarification on his previous controversial remark, saying that his statement was "distorted" by some people with "malicious intent".

Earlier, Rathore triggered a row, saying that India would stand with Pakistan if a war broke out between the neighbouring country and the United States.

Speaking to IANS, the Rajasthan BJP Chief said: "This has actually been distorted. My statement was in the context of an India-Pakistan cricket match. I was speaking at an event for the Muslim community, where the topic came up that if India were to lose a cricket match against Pakistan, anyone who sets off firecrackers at that moment is not a patriot of this country."

"I did add that it would be a different matter if Pakistan were playing against America. People have distorted what I said, which is not right. I believe that whoever presented it this way did so with malicious intent," he added.

Rathore asserted that India's stance regarding Pakistan is very clear, "there is no possibility of us ever reuniting".

Maintaining that the current situation and the sequence of events between India and Pakistan are defined by tension, the State BJP chief said: "It is unfortunate that people have misrepresented my words, this is not right."

Madan Rathore alleged that only the last two lines of the video clip, depicting his speech, were edited and presented out of context.

"The way this has been presented suggests that those responsible, harbour ill will toward me," he claimed.

Moreover, the BJP leader recalled the Pulwama terror attack, saying: "Pakistan has not treated us well. They train terrorists and send them here. They also engage in other activities against India, both direct and indirect, such as sending narcotics into India."

"Therefore, we hold a strong opposition towards Pakistan," he asserted.

Previously, Rathore, while speaking at a programme in Jaipur, had cited Pakistan's status as India's neighbouring country to stand with it.

"We all need to understand this. When it comes to India...If a war breaks out between the US and Pakistan today, we will stand with Pakistan because it is our neighbour... But when it comes to an issue among ourselves, we stand with our India. Right? That is what we need to understand," he said.

His remark drew criticism from the Opposition, with Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed calling Rathore an "anti-national".