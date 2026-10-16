Bihar: Madhepura MLA's Relative Shot Dead Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) A daylight shooting in Bihar's Madhepura district on Friday has sparked concern among residents after Prince Kumar Ranjan, a cousin of Madhepura MLA Prof. Chandrashekhar Yadav, was shot dead while on his way to the university.

The incident occurred on the road between Sahugarh and Godhiyari block, where an unidentified assailant allegedly shot him in the chest.

The motive behind the killing and the identity of the attacker remain unknown.

The deceased was identified as Prince Kumar Ranjan, son of Sunil Yadav, a resident of Inarwa village in the Ghailadh block.

News of his murder has left his family and acquaintances devastated and triggered discussions about public safety in the area.

According to a preliminary investigation, Prince was travelling to the university when he was attacked.

It remains unclear whether he was specifically targeted or whether the shooting was the result of a sudden confrontation.

Police have yet to disclose whether anyone else was involved or which direction the assailant took after the incident.

Sadar police station SHO Vimalendu Kumar said the police were investigating the case from all possible angles.

Investigators are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and gather evidence to establish the sequence of events, identify the perpetrator and determine the motive.

The possibility of obtaining eyewitness accounts and examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area may also help investigators establish what happened.

However, no detailed information has been officially released regarding the evidence collected so far.

The murder has heightened concerns among residents, particularly because the shooting occurred in broad daylight on a road used by people travelling for education, work and other daily activities.

The incident has also raised questions about security in the area.

For Prince's family, the sudden death is an immense loss. His relatives and acquaintances are awaiting answers about why he was killed and who was responsible.

At present, there is no confirmed information suggesting that the murder was linked to a personal dispute, an existing rivalry or any other motive.

The circumstances will become clearer as the police investigation progresses.