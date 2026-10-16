MP: 12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Bhopal, Suspect Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 16 (IANS) A 12-year-old girl was found dead in an abandoned building in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal, and police have detained a suspect for questioning in connection with the case, an official said on Friday.

The girl, who lived in a slum settlement on Bairagarh Phatak Road, used to collect discarded plastic and other recyclable waste for a living.

Her body was recovered from an abandoned building behind Krishna Complex. According to her family members, the girl left home at around 8 p.m. on Thursday but did not return.

Her family subsequently lodged a missing-person report at the Bairagarh police station late that night.

After the body was found, police personnel, including the Bairagarh Assistant Commissioner of Police, reached the spot.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also examined the scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

Additional Commissioner of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan confirmed the recovery of the body and the detention of a suspect.

“The girl's body was found in an abandoned building in Bairagarh. A suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned in connection with the case,” Chauhan said.

He said further legal action would be taken after the post-mortem report was received.

“Further legal action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received,” the officer said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl's death.

The post-mortem examination is expected to help establish the cause of death, while further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.