Bihar: Sub-Inspector Arrested In Rs 50,000 Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) A Sub-Inspector posted at Brahmpur police station in Bihar's Buxar district has been arrested by a Vigilance Investigation Bureau team for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in connection with a police case.

The accused officer, identified as Neeraj Kumar, was caught during a trap operation conducted by a nine-member vigilance team led by DSP Vinod Kumar.

According to the complaint, the Sub-Inspector had allegedly been repeatedly demanding Rs 50,000 from the complainant in exchange for favourable assistance in the case.

Distressed by the alleged demands, the complainant approached the Vigilance Department, following which the team planned and carried out the operation.

As part of the planned operation, the Vigilance Department team instructed the complainant to hand over the money to the accused Sub-Inspector at a designated location.

As soon as Neeraj Kumar allegedly accepted the Rs 50,000 bribe, the team caught him.

Vigilance team member Ashish Chaubey said the action was taken on the basis of a complaint alleging that the officer had demanded Rs 50,000 to intervene in the case.

The arrest was confirmed by Dumraon SDPO Bhaskar Ranjan, who said the facts of the matter were being investigated.

Further legal proceedings will follow as per the investigation.

Reports said that after the arrest, vigilance officials questioned the accused Sub-Inspector at a private hotel near the National Highway in Brahmpur.

The team was reportedly gathering further information about the alleged bribe demand and the complaint.

The accused officer is expected to be produced before the Special Vigilance Court in Patna for further legal proceedings.

The incident has caused a stir within the district police department and brought allegations of corruption against a police official under scrutiny.

Earlier, on October 10, the Economic Offence Unit of Bihar arrested the then-investigating officer, Rajendra Ram, in connection with alleged irregularities in the identification and auction of a Scorpio vehicle that had been seized along with a consignment of liquor in Gopalganj; he has since been remanded to judicial custody.