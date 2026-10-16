UP: Two Murders Within 24 Hours In Sitapur's Kamalapur Area Create Sensation

MENAFN - IANS) Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 16 (IANS) Two murders within 24 hours in the Kamalapur police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district have created panic among residents.

While a 35-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks on the National Highway near Ludhaura village on Thursday, a 60-year-old woman was killed with an axe in Sujaulia village on Friday morning.

The second incident occurred when Ramdevi, wife of the late Shriram, went to the house of Deepu in Sujaulia village. According to preliminary information, Pradeep, also known as Samdu, came out of his house, jumped over a wall and attacked Deepu's wife, Sarojini, with an axe.

Seeing Sarojini being attacked, Ramdevi rushed to her rescue. However, the accused turned on her and struck her with the axe. She sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, triggering panic in the village.

Following the incident, Bhola submitted a written complaint to the police. According to local residents, the accused was reportedly mentally unstable and had not left his house for several years.

Upon receiving information about the murder, Station House Officer Itul Chaudhary reached the spot with a police team and took the accused into custody. Circle Officer Sidhauli Ved Prakash Srivastava also inspected the crime scene.

A forensic team subsequently arrived at the village and began collecting evidence. Police were also making arrangements to send Ramdevi's body for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death and gather further evidence.

Additional Superintendent of Police, South, Durgesh Kumar Singh said the accused was reportedly mentally unstable and had previously been addicted to drugs. He confirmed that the accused had been taken into custody and was being questioned. He added that the situation at the scene was under control and law and order had been maintained.

The incident came a day after another murder was reported in the same police station area.

On Thursday, Manoj, 35, was stopped and beaten with sticks on the National Highway near Ludhaura village. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kasmanda for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Following Manoj's death, his family accused around half a dozen villagers of attacking him over an old rivalry. The allegations prompted the police to initiate an investigation into the incident.

The back-to-back killings have raised concerns among residents of the Kamalapur area. Although the two cases involve different circumstances, both have drawn police attention within a short period.

Police officials said investigations into both murders were underway. Investigators are examining the available evidence and other relevant details to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and determine responsibility in the cases.