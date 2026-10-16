Master Plan Of Delhi-2047: DDA Begins Month-Long Drive To Brief Villagers On Land Pooling

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) In line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the priorities outlined in the Master Plan of Delhi-2047, the DDA has launched a month-long campaign to promote its land pooling policy by holding awareness camps for farm and plot owners in villages, an official said on Friday.

The Land Pooling Policy (LPP) provides for nearly 200 sq. km. of planned urban expansion on the outskirts of Delhi, with the potential to create around 12 lakh new homes and proposes 600 kilometres of additional road network, the official said in a statement.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) campaign, launched on the direction of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson T.S. Sandhu, comprises a series of village-level programmes to familiarise landowners, farmers and other stakeholders with the development models envisaged under the LPP, said the statement.

The DDA has so far conducted interactive outreach programmes in the villages of Bakkarwala, Tigipur and Sultanpur Dabas, covering Zones K-1, P-II and N, respectively, said the statement.

The programmes witnessed participation by landowners and other stakeholders, who expressed their willingness to participate in the development of their land parcels and sought clarifications from DDA officials, said the statement

The DDA officials also informed the participants that the road network plan, along with details of the land parcels, would be notified shortly.

The policy promotes infrastructure-first development, improved connectivity, phased planning and mixed-use neighbourhoods to support housing, employment and economic growth, said the statement.

The next round of DDA's outreach camps is scheduled for Chhawla and Saranpur in Zone L, Neb Sarai in Zone J, Khera Kalan in Zone P-I, and Mukhmelpur in Zone P-II to facilitate wider stakeholder participation and provide information on the policy's implementation, it said.

The operationalised LPP provides a framework for planned urban development through the active participation of landowners and private entities, in partnership with DDA, through assembly of land, Town Planning Schemes or through any other models.

The policy promotes an infrastructure-first approach, with DDA undertaking phased development of the Road Network Plan (RNP), comprising roads with a Right of Way (RoW) of 30 metres and above.

With more than 600 kilometres of additional road network planned, the policy aims to strengthen connectivity, improve mobility, unlock land value and attract long-term investment, ensuring that infrastructure development precedes urban development, the statement said.

The policy also simplifies procedures, removes unnecessary regulatory bottlenecks and provides greater planning flexibility to facilitate implementation.

Implementation of the LPP has begun on the ground, with Sector 8B, Village Gadi Khasro and Ibrahimpur emerging as the first implementation-ready/notified sector under the policy. This marks an important step towards planned development and paves the way for implementation across other sectors, the statement said.