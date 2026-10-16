Law Is Equal For All, Be It Bollywood Actors Or CJP Leaders: NDA Leaders On Notice To Actor Imran Khan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) After actor Imran Khan being served a notice to leave the country over his alleged unlawful participation in the recent August Kranti Maidan protests in Mumbai, NDA leaders said on Friday that the actor was not an Indian citizen and that his participation in the protests was illegal. They added that the law applies equally to everyone, whether Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders or Bollywood actors.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said,“If he (Imran Khan) is not an Indian citizen, if he is here on a work visa and trying to be part of illegal protests, then action will be taken against him. Everyone is equal before the law, be it CJP leaders or Bollywood actors."

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "Imran Khan is an American citizen, and he was staying in India with a work permit. Now he is taking part in Indian protests. Why should an American citizen participate in India's protests? Why didn't he take Indian citizenship? Why is he here just for work in films?"

"Previously, it was his relative (actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao) who claimed that they felt unsafe in India," Deo added.

Citing a clause of the 'Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025', which states that foreigners can't protest in India, Deo said that Imran Khan should be deported immediately.

In Chhattisgarh, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said, "There were two important issues of our nation: first was Lord Ram's temple -- the temple was built; there was no ounce of commotion; the other was Article 370 -- people said that it would bring bloodshed, but there was no change."

"But when PM Modi introduced the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, all the anti-national forces got together. More than Rs 30,000 crore enter the nation through FCRA to enforce Islam and enforce Christianity in the nation, or to run such protests in the country," he added.

"There are external forces which are working to sabotage PM Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. These protests are not against PM Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah; these protests are against the nation," the BJP MP said.

BJP MP Rahul Sinha commented, "he (Imran Khan) should be deported; why should a foreigner who is here for work be a part of such a protest?"

Janta Dal-United leader Shyam Rajak said that in a nation, only a citizen of the country can participate in such protests.

"If someone is here from outside the country, either they are here for tourism or for education. They can't be here for protests. You cannot come to a foreign nation and question their freedom; it's illegal," he added.

Actor Imran Khan was ordered to leave India over his allegedly unlawful participation in the recent August Kranti Maidan protests, which demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) said in its order that the actor allegedly violated the Foreigners Act by participating in the protests as he is not an Indian citizen, and holds Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI).