KASCO Developments Launches FALA By KASCO: A Home That Flows With Life

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Wave-inspired waterfront development combines direct Al Jaddaf positioning with urban connectivity October 2026, Dubai, UAE: KASCO Developments has unveiled FALA by KASCO, a spectacular new 109-residence waterfront collection that captures the ease of life by the water without stepping away from the city. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Positioned on the Jaddaf Waterfront - where water meets urban pulse - FALA offers residents direct waterfront access, easy metro commutes, and evening views of Ras Al Khor's natural sanctuary.

FALA breaks the waterfront premium model with accessible entry points - studios starting from 419 sq ft - and flexible payment options. Whether buyers are drawn to life on the water or building their portfolio, FALA delivers an authentic waterfront address without compromise. Three-bedroom homes offer space for families ready to slow down by the water without leaving the city behind.

Amenities are where FALA truly stands out. Each was designed around how residents actually live, from a rooftop pool for morning swims and landscaped terraces for a first coffee of the day, to direct promenade access for evening walks.

At FALA, residents wake to water views. Additionally, it is a prime location for connectivity, with the metro just two minutes away, and Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and the airport all within easy reach. The nearby Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary also creates a peaceful counterpoint to the city's energy.

FALA's wave-inspired architecture is sheer functional poetry. Flowing lines and curved terraces frame water and light. Expansive glazing and open balconies blur the boundary between inside and outside, making the water part of how you live, not just what you see.

Interiors follow suit: soft neutrals and subtle blue tones echo the water's calm, creating homes that feel as fluid as their surroundings.

FALA is built for the way people actually want to live. As the market shifts, buyers are looking for authenticity: real access to the water, combined with the city they love.

A 40/60 payment plan makes owning a home on the water accessible now, with delivery in Q4 2028.

About KASCO Group and KASCO Developments:

Founded in 1986, KASCO Group is a family-owned enterprise with a diversified portfolio spanning multiple sectors, primarily within the UAE. Its core activities include oil and gas trading, shipping and marine services, transportation and logistics, and real estate development.

KASCO Developments, a subsidiary of KASCO Group, is dedicated to creating vibrant communities and enhancing lifestyles. With a focus on quality and meticulous attention to detail, the company is committed to developing projects that prioritise well-being, both mentally and physically.