Veeam Intelligent Resops For Microsoft 365 Helps Customers Safely Use AI, Cut Storage Costs, And Recover With Precision
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Veeam Data Cloud customers can now understand what AI agents are interacting with their data and how, reduce storage costs, improve compliance, and recover with precision in their Microsoft 365 estates; Veeam also opens Private Previews of Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Veeam Data Platform and Okta. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn DUBAI, UAE, October, 2026 - Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust company, today announced the general availability of Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Microsoft 365, the first generally available offering in the Veeam Intelligent ResOps (iResOps) portfolio and an add-on for Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365. Customers connect Veeam iResOps for Microsoft 365 to Veeam Data Cloud in a few clicks, with no data migration and no re-architecture required. They get new visibility across their Microsoft 365 estate, identifying known and unknown AI agents, AI-driven file changes, discovering Redundant, Obsolete, and Trivial (ROT) data, and locating any sensitive and regulated data to validate protection. With clear visibility across their Microsoft 365 data and AI estate, organizations can safely accelerate their use of AI, reduce storage costs, improve compliance, and recover data with precision. Veeam is also announcing Private Previews of Veeam iResOps for Veeam Data Platform and Okta, respectively. Veeam iResOps brings together deep contextual intelligence across workloads into a unified command center to streamline visibility, controls, and day-to-day resilience operations across the data estate. It continuously maps data, users, permissions, AI agents, activity, and protection status to deliver actionable context across environments, helping customers understand what data they have, what matters most, what's at risk, and what's protected so that they can act faster before, during, and after incidents. For workloads already protected by Veeam, iResOps builds on the platforms customers rely on today. Veeam is opening Private Previews for Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Veeam Data Platform and Okta today. “For twenty years, the resilience question was simple: Can I recover? In the agentic AI era, the question is whether you can determine precisely what was affected, who or what touched it, and how to return precisely to a trusted state,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam.“Veeam Intelligent ResOps gives customers both a recovery point and a recovery map. A recovery point tells you what you can restore. A recovery map tells you what to restore first, what changed, and what not to bring back. You can only do this when deep intelligence is connected to the data identities, access, and activity across your entire data estate. With Veeam iResOps for Microsoft 365, we are bringing together the market's leading resilience foundation that more than 26 million users already trust, with Securiti AI's advanced data security, governance, and AI capabilities to help customers adopt AI with greater confidence.” AI agents now read, change, and delete enterprise data at machine speed, and most organizations cannot see what those agents are doing. According to the Veeam Data Trust & Resilience Report 2026, while 88% of organizations are already using or piloting AI agents, only 7% qualify as truly AI-ready. Over 82% of enterprises have unknown AI agents operating in their IT environments today, and 95% say data challenges have already slowed their AI progress. Resilience teams must now plan not only for failure and attack, but also for drift: data that goes stale, is exposed to the wrong model, or is modified by an authorized agent in unintended ways. Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Microsoft 365: Now Generally Available Microsoft 365 holds an organization's most important information, and a growing number of AI agents are now interacting with it continuously. Veeam iResOps for Microsoft 365 extends Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 to the DataAI Command Graph, which links production data to backup context, so teams can:
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Accelerate AI safely: Discover Copilot and the AI agents in the environment, see which sensitive data each can reach, and close oversharing gaps. When an agent modifies or deletes the wrong files, teams can see what changed, file by file, and undo those changes precisely.
Minimize compliance overhead: Continuously discover and classify sensitive and regulated data across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, and Exchange, and see who and what can access it.
Reduce blast radius and storage costs: Identify redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data, and quarantine it while teams decide what to archive or delete, with full context both reducing the blast radius and unnecessary storage costs.
Drive minimum viable recovery, fast: Confirm that business-critical data is backed up, expose coverage gaps before an incident, and know exactly where the data that the business needs first is located when an incident occurs.
Get answers in minutes, not weeks: Built-in agents let authorized team members ask questions in plain language across data, access, AI agents, and backup protection, which then inform policy enhancements.
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