Veeam Intelligent Resops For Microsoft 365 Helps Customers Safely Use AI, Cut Storage Costs, And Recover With Precision

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Veeam Data Cloud customers can now understand what AI agents are interacting with their data and how, reduce storage costs, improve compliance, and recover with precision in their Microsoft 365 estates; Veeam also opens Private Previews of Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Veeam Data Platform and Okta. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE, October, 2026 - Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust company, today announced the general availability of Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Microsoft 365, the first generally available offering in the Veeam Intelligent ResOps (iResOps) portfolio and an add-on for Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365. Customers connect Veeam iResOps for Microsoft 365 to Veeam Data Cloud in a few clicks, with no data migration and no re-architecture required. They get new visibility across their Microsoft 365 estate, identifying known and unknown AI agents, AI-driven file changes, discovering Redundant, Obsolete, and Trivial (ROT) data, and locating any sensitive and regulated data to validate protection. With clear visibility across their Microsoft 365 data and AI estate, organizations can safely accelerate their use of AI, reduce storage costs, improve compliance, and recover data with precision. Veeam is also announcing Private Previews of Veeam iResOps for Veeam Data Platform and Okta, respectively.

Veeam iResOps brings together deep contextual intelligence across workloads into a unified command center to streamline visibility, controls, and day-to-day resilience operations across the data estate. It continuously maps data, users, permissions, AI agents, activity, and protection status to deliver actionable context across environments, helping customers understand what data they have, what matters most, what's at risk, and what's protected so that they can act faster before, during, and after incidents. For workloads already protected by Veeam, iResOps builds on the platforms customers rely on today. Veeam is opening Private Previews for Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Veeam Data Platform and Okta today.

“For twenty years, the resilience question was simple: Can I recover? In the agentic AI era, the question is whether you can determine precisely what was affected, who or what touched it, and how to return precisely to a trusted state,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam.“Veeam Intelligent ResOps gives customers both a recovery point and a recovery map. A recovery point tells you what you can restore. A recovery map tells you what to restore first, what changed, and what not to bring back. You can only do this when deep intelligence is connected to the data identities, access, and activity across your entire data estate. With Veeam iResOps for Microsoft 365, we are bringing together the market's leading resilience foundation that more than 26 million users already trust, with Securiti AI's advanced data security, governance, and AI capabilities to help customers adopt AI with greater confidence.”

AI agents now read, change, and delete enterprise data at machine speed, and most organizations cannot see what those agents are doing. According to the Veeam Data Trust & Resilience Report 2026, while 88% of organizations are already using or piloting AI agents, only 7% qualify as truly AI-ready. Over 82% of enterprises have unknown AI agents operating in their IT environments today, and 95% say data challenges have already slowed their AI progress. Resilience teams must now plan not only for failure and attack, but also for drift: data that goes stale, is exposed to the wrong model, or is modified by an authorized agent in unintended ways.

Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Microsoft 365: Now Generally Available

Accelerate AI safely: Discover Copilot and the AI agents in the environment, see which sensitive data each can reach, and close oversharing gaps. When an agent modifies or deletes the wrong files, teams can see what changed, file by file, and undo those changes precisely. Minimize compliance overhead: Continuously discover and classify sensitive and regulated data across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, and Exchange, and see who and what can access it. Reduce blast radius and storage costs: Identify redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data, and quarantine it while teams decide what to archive or delete, with full context both reducing the blast radius and unnecessary storage costs. Drive minimum viable recovery, fast: Confirm that business-critical data is backed up, expose coverage gaps before an incident, and know exactly where the data that the business needs first is located when an incident occurs. Get answers in minutes, not weeks: Built-in agents let authorized team members ask questions in plain language across data, access, AI agents, and backup protection, which then inform policy enhancements.

Microsoft 365 holds an organization's most important information, and a growing number of AI agents are now interacting with it continuously. Veeam iResOps for Microsoft 365 extends Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 to the DataAI Command Graph, which links production data to backup context, so teams can:

“As AI agents become more embedded in business operations, organizations need greater visibility into how data is accessed, changed and protected, along with confidence that they can recover to a trusted state when something goes wrong. Our research shows that gaps remain in monitoring agent activity, reconstructing actions, and validating recovery. Veeam's approach reflects the growing need to connect data intelligence and governance with resilience operations so organizations can adopt AI while maintaining control over and trust in their data.” – Krista Case, Principal Analyst, theCUBE Research

“As we evaluate new AI technologies, visibility into how AI-related access interacts with our Microsoft 365 data is becoming increasingly important,” said David Robinson, IT Systems Analyst at Renfrew County Catholic District School Board, and participant in the Private Preview.“Veeam Intelligent ResOps helps us see those access patterns and validate that we don't have unnecessary exposure. That gives us more confidence to adopt AI responsibly, because we can better understand the data context behind it. The business value is knowing where risk may exist before it affects users, compliance, or operations.”

“Customers don't want silos of tools with conflicting sources of truth. They want visibility, controls, and resilience in one place,” said Rehan Jalil, President of Products and Technology at Veeam.“Veeam iResOps brings contextual intelligence and precision to every critical system you depend on. You know what is sensitive, what is critical, and what an agent touched. You protect exactly what needs protecting, and you bring back exactly what broke. Microsoft 365 is the first step. Today we are extending that model to the Veeam Data Platform estates our customers run, and to the identity systems that sit in front of everything.”

Extending Intelligent ResOps to Veeam Data Platform: Private Preview

For Veeam Data Platform customers, Veeam iResOps extends the protection offered by existing backup servers into a unified command view and a connected data estate with no changes to your current setup. Existing servers connect to the DataAI Command Platform in minutes, with no data migration or major re-architecture, and the DataAI Command Graph maps protected infrastructure, workloads, and indexed files in a single console. Teams can perform a global search across protected and production data, identify an under-resourced server before it misses a restore point, and precisely recover infrastructure or files with full restore-point context. The cloud-based console centrally manages role-based access control (RBAC), single sign-on (SSO), and multi-factor authentication (MFA) powered by three built-in AI agents: Dashboard Agent for insights, Graph Agent for exploration, and Backup Admin Agent for operational efficiency. iResOps for Veeam Data Platform accompanies Veeam Data Platform v13.2, expected to be generally available later in Q4 2026.

Extending Intelligent ResOps to Okta: Private Preview

When an identity system goes down, the business goes down with it. Every employee, application, and workflow depends on identity to function, and a single misconfiguration or malicious change can lock them out. Okta offers no native point-in-time restore or version history, and only a 30-day soft-delete window for users. Veeam iResOps for Okta gives organizations the undo button they don't currently have. It creates immutable restore points across users, groups, applications, policies, and admin roles, covering 29 object types, each verified as restorable against the live Okta API. Teams can compare the live tenant against a known-good state down to the individual property, understand what changed and when, and then automatically restore not just the object but its relationships with others, including memberships, app assignments, federation, and roles, in the correct sequence. This is precision resilience. Instead of rebuilding access by hand or rolling back the entire tenant, teams fix only what broke. Employees can be back at work in minutes, and every legitimate change made since stays intact. Delivered as a fully managed service, iResOps for Okta extends Veeam's identity resilience capabilities that are already available for Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID.

Additional Private Previews Coming in Q4: GitHub, Azure DevOps, and Google IAM

Veeam plans to open Private Previews of Veeam Intelligent ResOps for GitHub and Azure DevOps in Q4 2026, extending protection and recovery to code, pipelines, settings, and permissions. A Private Preview for Google IAM is also planned for select customers, expanding Veeam's identity resilience coverage across major identity platforms.

Availability:

Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Microsoft 365 is generally available today as an add-on to Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365, in Foundation and Advanced editions, and is also available through Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs). Veeam iResOps for Veeam Data Platform and Veeam iResOps for Okta are available now in Private Preview to qualified customers. Private Previews for GitHub, Azure DevOps, and Google IAM begin in Q4 2026. Private Preview capabilities are subject to change.

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Photo Caption: Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam

About Veeam Software:

Veeam®, the Data and AI Trust Company, delivers a unified data and AI trust layer that connects security, governance, privacy, compliance, and resilience, powered by shared intelligence across the entire data estate. Veeam helps organizations establish, operationalize, and continuously validate trust in their data so it can be used safely to accelerate AI at scale.

In an agentic era, security starts with data. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security, Veeam helps organizations reduce risk and strengthen control across the full data lifecycle by unifying policy-based access and protection controls, governance workflows, privacy safeguards, and compliance reporting with resilience built in. Veeam provides deep contextual intelligence across data and identities, automates governance actions and remediation, and enables precision recovery, so organizations can rapidly restore operations with clean, trusted data after ransomware attacks, disasters, insider threats, rogue agents, or human error.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 80% of the Fortune 500.