JLL Appointed Exclusive Office Leasing Partner For 12-Storey Office Tower At Water Gardens In DIFC

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Targeting LEED Platinum certification, The Offices brings 246,737 sq ft of Grade A net leasable area to the heart of Dubai's financial centre Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, October 2026 – JLL has been appointed as the exclusive office leasing partner for a 12-storey Grade A workplace within Water Gardens, a new mixed-use destination in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Developed by H&H and designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect David Chipperfield, The Offices at Water Gardens will provide 246,737 sq ft of Grade A net leasable area, including three floors of micro-suites alongside larger office formats. Targeting LEED Platinum certification, the low-rise building is designed to support occupant health, wellbeing, and productivity, and equipped with future-ready digital connectivity, advanced MEP and building management systems, and destination-controlled lifts.

The sophisticated interior design language brings a human-centric environment, enabling discerning businesses to attract and retain top talent and enhance their performance. The workspaces are offered on a shell-and-core basis with full-service provisions, giving occupiers the flexibility to design and customize their own offices.

As the exclusive leasing agent, JLL will deliver strategic market expertise for the project's leasing strategy and execution, in addition to leveraging its deep market knowledge and proven capability in commercial real estate to provide in-depth market analysis, plan tenant mix, and lead the successful completion of leasing agreements.

Ben Johnston, Head of Commercial Agency, UAE at JLL, said:“The Offices by H&H, located in one of Dubai's most distinguished business addresses, is a direct response to the fundamental shift in occupier demands we are seeing across the UAE. Prime inventory is becoming increasingly scarce, and corporates are actively looking to expand their footprint. Tenants are seeking high-quality alternatives that offer flexibility for office-based and hybrid collaboration and are aesthetically designed to compel more people to return to work. Aligned with these trends, the latest landmark within Dubai's most established business address sets a new benchmark for Grade A office spaces, fulfilling the rising quality expectations of leading businesses and multinational tenants looking to grow their presence in the region”

Conceived as a holistic workplace destination and comprising four buildings, Water Gardens is thoughtfully designed, bringing together refined workplaces, residences, hospitality and retail around a central garden and pedestrian public realm shaped by landscape and water. A distinctive water feature connects The Offices with Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC, The Carlyle Dubai and Eden House DIFC.

About JLL:

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 112,000 as of June 30, 2026. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data centre properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.

About JLL MEA:

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1800 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi.