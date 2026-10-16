Press Release: Brandsquare Advances Fulfillment And Tech Capability With Fastercapital Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Brandsquare, a Nigeria-based e-commerce fulfillment startup, today reported operational and team milestones as it advances with ongoing support from FasterCapital through the... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lagos, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

Brandsquare, a Nigeria-based e-commerce fulfillment startup, today reported operational and team milestones as it advances with ongoing support from FasterCapital through the EquityPilot program. Recent progress includes a new partnership with a Chinese warehouse to simplify storage and packaging for customer orders and the hiring of a Chief Technology Officer to oversee product technology and engineering.

FasterCapital continues to support Brandsquare in EquityPilot, focusing on current execution priorities such as operational integrations and technology oversight to help the company advance its near-term milestones.

What the Startup Delivers?

Brandsquare focuses on enabling brands to store, package, and dispatch customer orders more reliably across borders. The company's platform and operational model are designed to reduce fulfillment friction for sellers serving regional and international customers, with recent work concentrating on warehouse integration and platform stability.

How FasterCapital Is Supporting This Stage?

– Ongoing milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep operational integrations on track – Fundraising readiness and pitch refinement support as Brandsquare advances its technical and commercial priorities – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders to assist with logistics and technology partnerships – Strategic prioritization and market positioning guidance during this growth phase

Evidence from Recent Activity

Brandsquare's new agreement with a Chinese warehouse enables the company to store and package customers' orders with reduced risk of misplaced goods. The appointment of a CTO places a dedicated executive in charge of all technological aspects of the product, supporting more disciplined development and operational oversight.

Current Execution Priorities

Operational Priorities Brandsquare's current focus is on integrating the Chinese warehouse into its fulfillment workflows, strengthening inventory tracking and packaging processes, and executing on product stability and feature priorities under the CTO's leadership. The company continues to align product roadmaps with operational readiness to support reliable order fulfillment.

Ecosystem relevance

Nigeria's expanding e-commerce activity and growing cross-border seller base make reliable fulfillment and clear technical ownership important enablers for scaling. Brandsquare's recent operational and leadership moves respond directly to these market dynamics by prioritizing dependable warehousing arrangements and centralized technical oversight.

Competitive landscape

In the broader category of fulfillment and cross-border logistics, operational dependability and integrated technology are increasingly decisive. Brandsquare is concentrating on execution-level improvements warehouse integration and CTO-led product direction to strengthen its service offering in a market where operational consistency is a key differentiator.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Brandsquare through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Brandsquare

Brandsquare is a Nigeria-based startup building fulfillment and logistics capabilities designed to help brands store, package, and ship customer orders more reliably across borders. The company is focused on operational integrations and product development that support smoother e-commerce fulfillment flows.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.