Young Arab Leaders Hosts Leadership Dialogues Series To Empower The Region's Next Generation Of Leaders

Initiative strengthens connections between YAL members, entrepreneurs and changemakers across the region. Events provide a platform for members to connect, exchange experiences and learn from leading entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Dubai, October 2026: Young Arab Leaders (YAL) organised a leadership discussion in Dubai titled“Leading During Uncertain Times”, featuring Mudassir Sheikha, Co-Founder and CEO of Careem, and moderated by Mona Ataya, CEO & founder of Mumzworld, Member of the YAL Board. The session explored the leadership skills and capabilities needed to navigate rapid change and growing challenges across sectors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The session forms part of YAL's efforts to engage its Board Members across the region in organising discussions and activities that respond to the interests and priorities of Arab communities. Discussions highlighted the pivotal role of young Arabs in shaping the region's future and explored ways to strengthen their contribution to building more resilient economies capable of adapting to global transformations.

Through these initiatives, YAL aims to strengthen engagement among its growing network of more than 600 members across the region, providing regular opportunities to connect, learn, exchange experiences and build professional relationships that support the development of young Arab leaders.

These gatherings also provide a platform for exploring emerging challenges and future opportunities, while drawing on the experiences of entrepreneurs and business leaders to strengthen members' ability to contribute to the development of their communities and sectors.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Chairman of Young Arab Leaders, said:“Today's Arab youth possess the ambition and capabilities to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our region. Initiatives such as Young Arab Leaders bring together young leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers through a dynamic regional network that enables them to exchange experiences and ideas, and build partnerships that turn challenges into opportunities.”

Mudassir Sheikha, Co-Founder and CEO of Careem, said:“Young Arabs have the ambition and determination to achieve the impossible. My advice to young Arab leaders is to shoot for the moon every single time, take big risks with optimism, without allowing obstacles or challenges to hold them back. We must support their efforts and empower them to contribute to building their nations and shaping their future.”

Mona Ataya, Member of the YAL Board, said:“Our region needs entrepreneurs with the ambition to build ventures and companies that can transform how millions of people live and work. It was a pleasure to join Mudassir Sheikha for this discussion and highlight his inspiring journey, his success and his resilience in overcoming the challenges entrepreneurs face across the region.”

Young Arab Leaders is a regional network bringing together leading figures, entrepreneurs and decision-makers from diverse sectors. It aims to empower the next generation of Arab leaders by providing opportunities for learning, networking and knowledge exchange, while strengthening their contribution to shaping the region's future.