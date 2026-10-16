Weekend Watch: From The Diplomat Season 4 To Aasha, New OTT Releases To Stream This Week

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? OTT platforms have a fresh lineup of films and web series across genres, including political dramas, psychological thrillers, crime comedies, documentaries and reality shows. From Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 9 to the Malayalam thriller Aasha, there are several options to add to your weekend watchlist.

Here are some of the latest OTT releases arriving between October 14 and October 16, 2026, along with their streaming platforms.

1. The Diplomat Season 4 – Netflix

Release date: October 15

Fans of political dramas can catch the fourth season of The Diplomat on Netflix. Starring Keri Russell as Kate Wyler and Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, the series returns with another round of political tensions, international conflicts and complicated relationships. A major crisis threatens the fragile peace between the US and the UK, leaving Kate with difficult decisions to make.

2. Aasha – ZEE5

Release date: October 16

Malayalam cinema fans can add Aasha to their weekend watchlist. The psychological thriller stars Urvashi as a widowed mother whose life takes a disturbing turn after a road accident. Joju George plays Jeemon, whose confrontation with Aasha develops into an increasingly tense situation. The film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vijayaraghavan.

3. Masterplan – Amazon Prime Video

Release date: October 16

Those looking for a mix of comedy and crime can check out Masterplan. The film stars Stanley Tucci as Roger, a legendary thief who plans an ambitious heist involving the Mona Lisa. He recruits two strangers to help him execute the operation, but an unexpected family connection complicates the mission. The story combines an elaborate robbery with a chaotic family reunion.

4. Money Trap: The Karun Treasure – Netflix

Release date: October 16

For viewers who enjoy crime comedies, Money Trap: The Karun Treasure follows con artist Asım Noyan and his gang as they embark on a treasure hunt. A mysterious map linked to the legendary Treasure of Karun sets the story in motion, bringing rival criminals and other hunters into the picture. The Turkish series combines deception, adventure and comic situations.

5. Tenzing – Apple TV

Release date: October 16

Tenzing explores the life and historic mountaineering journey of Tenzing Norgay. The biographical drama examines his determination to earn recognition as an equal during the expedition to Mount Everest, alongside the colonial attitudes and social hierarchies of the time. The film features Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe and Caitríona Balfe.

6. Sacrifice – Lionsgate Play

Release date: October 16

If thrillers are more your style, Sacrifice offers a tense story set during a charity gala on a remote Greek island. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans, Salma Hayek and Vincent Cassel, the film follows a gathering that descends into chaos when a radical group takes the wealthy guests hostage. The story blends dark satire with an eco-thriller premise.

7. The Traitors Telugu – Amazon Prime Video

Release date: October 15

Reality-show fans can watch the Telugu edition of The Traitors on Amazon Prime Video. Hosted by Teja Sajja, the show brings together celebrity contestants in a competition built around trust, strategy and betrayal. Players must identify the hidden traitors while trying to survive eliminations and move closer to the prize.

8. Koffee With Karan Season 9 – JioHotstar

Release date: October 14

Karan Johar returns with the ninth season of his popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. The latest season brings Bollywood conversations, candid discussions and celebrity moments to JioHotstar. Viewers looking for lighter entertainment can add the show to their weekend list.

9. VisionQuest – JioHotstar

Release date: October 14

Marvel fans can stream VisionQuest, which follows White Vision as he navigates questions about his identity, memories and purpose. Paul Bettany returns as Vision, while James Spader voices Ultron. The science-fiction series adds another chapter to Marvel's expanding television universe.

What To Watch This Weekend?

For political drama, choose The Diplomat Season 4. If you prefer Malayalam thrillers, Aasha is worth considering. Masterplan is an option for those who enjoy heist stories with comedy, while Money Trap: The Karun Treasure offers a crime-comedy adventure. Viewers interested in real-life history can also add Tenzing to their list.

With new films, international series and regional entertainment arriving across streaming platforms, there is plenty to explore this weekend.