Clinion's Agentic AI Assistant Named Finalist For Technology Innovation Of The Year At The Citeline Biotech Awards 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Austin, Texas, USA, October 2026 – Clinion, a provider of AI-enabled eClinical technology, has announced that its Agentic AI Assistant has been named a finalist in the Technology Innovation of the Year category at the Citeline Biotech Awards 2026.
The recognition highlights Clinion's efforts to advance clinical data management through agentic AI, enabling teams to access and interpret protocol, operational, and clinical data through natural-language interaction.
Bringing Agentic AI into Clinical Data Management
Integrated with Clinion EDC, the Agentic AI Assistant enables users to ask questions about protocol requirements, study operations, and live clinical data without writing SQL or relying on specialist report-building support. Responses can be delivered as summaries, tables, graphs, and Excel-ready datasets.
The Assistant uses three specialised agents:
Protocol Agent: Retrieves study-specific protocol requirements and information
Operations Agent: Analyses enrollment, site performance, protocol deviations, and operational KPIs
Clinical Data Agent: Works with EDC metadata and live study data to support queries, analysis, and reporting
These agents operate within a governed, Model Context Protocol (MCP)-based architecture that separates AI reasoning, system access, and deterministic business logic. Validated MCP tools govern interactions with clinical systems rather than allowing the language model direct access to underlying databases. Role-based permissions, study-level isolation, source references, and interaction logs support security, privacy, and traceability.
Clinion reports that the Assistant reduces data-retrieval and report-generation time by more than 80%, allowing Clinical Data Managers to spend more time interpreting patterns, assessing risks, and evaluating data quality.
Extending the Assistant from Intelligence to Workflow
Since the Citeline submission, Clinion has continued to extend the Agentic Assistant beyond information retrieval and analysis.
Current capabilities now include reusable custom reporting, scheduled report refreshes, report comparison, and integrated Data Review. Users can review report data alongside existing queries and issue new queries individually or in bulk directly from the report, reducing repeated navigation through EDC screens.
Advancing the Future of Clinical Data Intelligence
Clinion's modular architecture allows new capabilities to be introduced through specialised agents, validated MCP tools, and orchestration rules without rebuilding the core platform.
The roadmap includes extending the Assistant across additional Clinion applications and third-party clinical systems, enabling more cross-system workflows and reconciliation through one intelligent interface.
The longer-term vision is to reduce disconnected applications and manual handoffs, enabling clinical teams to perform more cross-functional work through one governed AI platform.
Commenting on the recognition, Manuj Vangipurapu, CEO of Clinion, said:
“The most meaningful advances in AI will come when intelligence becomes part of how work gets done, not another tool people have to work around. Clinical research is ready for that shift.”
About Clinion
Clinion's AI-enabled eClinical platform offers a unified suite of solutions including EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eConsent, ePRO, eSource, eProtocol Automation, CSR Automation, and eTMF, supporting clinical trial workflows across the study lifecycle. ClinionTM is a proprietary product owned by Clinion AI Technologies Pvt Ltd.
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The recognition highlights Clinion's efforts to advance clinical data management through agentic AI, enabling teams to access and interpret protocol, operational, and clinical data through natural-language interaction.
Bringing Agentic AI into Clinical Data Management
Integrated with Clinion EDC, the Agentic AI Assistant enables users to ask questions about protocol requirements, study operations, and live clinical data without writing SQL or relying on specialist report-building support. Responses can be delivered as summaries, tables, graphs, and Excel-ready datasets.
The Assistant uses three specialised agents:
Protocol Agent: Retrieves study-specific protocol requirements and information
Operations Agent: Analyses enrollment, site performance, protocol deviations, and operational KPIs
Clinical Data Agent: Works with EDC metadata and live study data to support queries, analysis, and reporting
These agents operate within a governed, Model Context Protocol (MCP)-based architecture that separates AI reasoning, system access, and deterministic business logic. Validated MCP tools govern interactions with clinical systems rather than allowing the language model direct access to underlying databases. Role-based permissions, study-level isolation, source references, and interaction logs support security, privacy, and traceability.
Clinion reports that the Assistant reduces data-retrieval and report-generation time by more than 80%, allowing Clinical Data Managers to spend more time interpreting patterns, assessing risks, and evaluating data quality.
Extending the Assistant from Intelligence to Workflow
Since the Citeline submission, Clinion has continued to extend the Agentic Assistant beyond information retrieval and analysis.
Current capabilities now include reusable custom reporting, scheduled report refreshes, report comparison, and integrated Data Review. Users can review report data alongside existing queries and issue new queries individually or in bulk directly from the report, reducing repeated navigation through EDC screens.
Advancing the Future of Clinical Data Intelligence
Clinion's modular architecture allows new capabilities to be introduced through specialised agents, validated MCP tools, and orchestration rules without rebuilding the core platform.
The roadmap includes extending the Assistant across additional Clinion applications and third-party clinical systems, enabling more cross-system workflows and reconciliation through one intelligent interface.
The longer-term vision is to reduce disconnected applications and manual handoffs, enabling clinical teams to perform more cross-functional work through one governed AI platform.
Commenting on the recognition, Manuj Vangipurapu, CEO of Clinion, said:
“The most meaningful advances in AI will come when intelligence becomes part of how work gets done, not another tool people have to work around. Clinical research is ready for that shift.”
About Clinion
Clinion's AI-enabled eClinical platform offers a unified suite of solutions including EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eConsent, ePRO, eSource, eProtocol Automation, CSR Automation, and eTMF, supporting clinical trial workflows across the study lifecycle. ClinionTM is a proprietary product owned by Clinion AI Technologies Pvt Ltd.
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