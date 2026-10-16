VBJ Announces Divine Diwali Offer Ahead Of Festive Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 16th October 2026: VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, India's most trusted heirloom jewellery brand, has announced its Divine Diwali offer, running until 8th November 2026. The festive campaign brings a range of benefits across gold, diamond, platinum and precious stone jewellery, along with silverware, offering customers greater value as they prepare for the festive season.
Customers can avail 20% off on making charges and value addition (VA) on gold, diamond, platinum and precious stone jewellery and silverware. The campaign also includes 10% off on silver jewellery and ₹125 extra per gram on exchange of old gold. In addition, customers can avail instant discounts of up to ₹10,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards. The offers are available across VBJ stores in Anna Salai and Anna Nagar, subject to applicable offer terms.
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said, "Diwali is a significant period for jewellery purchases. Through our Divine Diwali offer, we aim to provide added value across our collections for our customers. The campaign reflects our continued effort to make the festive shopping experience rewarding while offering a wide selection across all jewellery categories.”
Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, added, "Jewellery often carries meaning beyond the occasion for which it is purchased. It can become part of a family's celebrations and traditions, passed down and worn across generations. At VBJ, our design approach draws on 126 years of experience, bringing together traditional influences, contemporary preferences and close attention to detail. As customers explore jewellery for Diwali, we remain focused on offering a range of designs and standards of workmanship that reflect our legacy while meeting the needs of today's buyers."
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre) - a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's new Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan, by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking VBJ's enduring bond with India's cultural and national heritage. Continuing a legacy of trust and tradition spanning over 126 years, VBJ is now set to unveil its largest jewellery showroom on Coimbatore's 100 Feet Road.
The Divine Diwali campaign builds on VBJ's commitment to bringing together its heritage, design expertise and a broad selection of jewellery and silverware for customers during one of the year's most important festive shopping periods.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Anna Salai and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. At the Anna Salai flagship, the brand also houses Atelier by VBJ, an exclusive luxury floor offering a curated experience in high jewellery for discerning buyers. VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
Customers can avail 20% off on making charges and value addition (VA) on gold, diamond, platinum and precious stone jewellery and silverware. The campaign also includes 10% off on silver jewellery and ₹125 extra per gram on exchange of old gold. In addition, customers can avail instant discounts of up to ₹10,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards. The offers are available across VBJ stores in Anna Salai and Anna Nagar, subject to applicable offer terms.
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, said, "Diwali is a significant period for jewellery purchases. Through our Divine Diwali offer, we aim to provide added value across our collections for our customers. The campaign reflects our continued effort to make the festive shopping experience rewarding while offering a wide selection across all jewellery categories.”
Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ, added, "Jewellery often carries meaning beyond the occasion for which it is purchased. It can become part of a family's celebrations and traditions, passed down and worn across generations. At VBJ, our design approach draws on 126 years of experience, bringing together traditional influences, contemporary preferences and close attention to detail. As customers explore jewellery for Diwali, we remain focused on offering a range of designs and standards of workmanship that reflect our legacy while meeting the needs of today's buyers."
As a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ takes immense pride in its legacy as the creator of the historic Sengol (sceptre) - a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years through meticulous research by the VBJ team, the Sengol was reinstated beside the Speaker's chair in India's new Parliament building, Sansad Bhavan, by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking VBJ's enduring bond with India's cultural and national heritage. Continuing a legacy of trust and tradition spanning over 126 years, VBJ is now set to unveil its largest jewellery showroom on Coimbatore's 100 Feet Road.
The Divine Diwali campaign builds on VBJ's commitment to bringing together its heritage, design expertise and a broad selection of jewellery and silverware for customers during one of the year's most important festive shopping periods.
About VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery. Established in 1900, VBJ has earned the trust of over five generations and continues to be a name synonymous with heritage and craftsmanship. With two flagship stores in Chennai (Anna Salai and Anna Nagar) and a global presence through its Dallas showroom opened in October 2023, VBJ blends legacy with modernity to serve a wide range of jewellery connoisseurs. At the Anna Salai flagship, the brand also houses Atelier by VBJ, an exclusive luxury floor offering a curated experience in high jewellery for discerning buyers. VBJ's digital presence through allows patrons to explore elaborate collections online, while its dedicated silverware vertical, showcases masterful creations crafted from pure silver. The brand also boasts an in-house Creative Center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, enabling the design and production of timeless, original pieces that reflect both artistic finesse and generational expertise.
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