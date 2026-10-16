Surepass Introduces DPDP.Ai, An All-In-One Compliance Management Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, October 16, 2026: Surepass Technologies Pvt Ltd announced DPDP, a compliance management platform built to help Indian businesses meet their obligations under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. The platform brings the main privacy tasks into one place, so companies do not have to depend on several separate tools.
Why this matters
The DPDP Act sets clear rules for how organisations collect, store, and use personal data. Penalties for non-compliance can go up to ₹250 crore. For many teams, the hard part is knowing where personal data sits, getting valid consent, and responding to people's requests on time.
What DPDP offers
DPDP combines these tools in a single console:
Consent management with an audit trail.
PII discovery to find personal data across business systems
Cookie consent management for websites and apps
Privacy notices in all 22 languages, with version control
Data principal rights management, including access, correction and erasure requests
Grievance management, from logging a complaint to resolving it
Data protection impact assessments (DPIA) and automated records of processing (ROPA)
Breach and incident management, including vendor risk tracking
DPDP supports industries such as banking and financial services, fintech, insurance, healthcare, e-commerce, ed-tech, telecom, and manufacturing.
Built to be simple
The platform is designed to help businesses become audit-ready in as little as two weeks. Teams connect their data sources, set up notices and workflows, and then monitor everything from one dashboard. Structured records are kept for consent, notices, rights requests and grievances, which helps during audits. Know more: surepass
Why this matters
The DPDP Act sets clear rules for how organisations collect, store, and use personal data. Penalties for non-compliance can go up to ₹250 crore. For many teams, the hard part is knowing where personal data sits, getting valid consent, and responding to people's requests on time.
What DPDP offers
DPDP combines these tools in a single console:
Consent management with an audit trail.
PII discovery to find personal data across business systems
Cookie consent management for websites and apps
Privacy notices in all 22 languages, with version control
Data principal rights management, including access, correction and erasure requests
Grievance management, from logging a complaint to resolving it
Data protection impact assessments (DPIA) and automated records of processing (ROPA)
Breach and incident management, including vendor risk tracking
DPDP supports industries such as banking and financial services, fintech, insurance, healthcare, e-commerce, ed-tech, telecom, and manufacturing.
Built to be simple
The platform is designed to help businesses become audit-ready in as little as two weeks. Teams connect their data sources, set up notices and workflows, and then monitor everything from one dashboard. Structured records are kept for consent, notices, rights requests and grievances, which helps during audits. Know more: surepass
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