LG Electronics Announces New Smart Home Accessories, Designed In Collaboration With Apple For The Apple Home Collection
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 15, 2026 - LG Electronics (LG) today announced a range of smart home accessories co-developed with Apple for the Apple Home Collection, including indoor and outdoor cameras, and a video doorbell, smart lock, smart thermostat, and temperature sensor. The new products are designed to make the everyday home experience simpler, more reliable, and seamlessly connected and private in Apple Home.
These smart home accessories advance the company's ambition to simplify everyday living by reducing the need for manual intervention and enabling more intuitive interactions between customers and their environments.
“Creating a truly connected home requires products that work seamlessly together,” said Kihyun Jung, head of the Platform Business Center at the LG Home Appliance Solution Company.“By bringing LG's expertise in home appliances and the home environment together with the Apple Home, we are creating intuitive, integrated experiences that fit naturally into customers' daily lives.”
“Apple has always focused on making products and experiences that are seamless and intuitive and protect our users' privacy - and that matters more than ever in the home,” said Matthew Costello, Apple's vice president of Hardware Engineering.“Combining our hardware and software expertise with LG's deep understanding of the home and connected living lets us build smart home experiences that are simpler to set up, are easier to control, and work effortlessly.”
Moving Beyond Connectivity to Co-Develop Products and User Experiences
Moving beyond just device compatibility, Apple and LG developed these new products together from the early product planning stage, collaborating on hardware, software, and user experiences.
Each product is designed with a consistent user experience in mind to streamline setup and control. Using the Home app or Siri to control a single“Good Morning” scene can simultaneously adjust the thermostat and tilt an indoor camera down while a user is getting ready.
Introducing New Indoor and Outdoor Cameras, a Video Doorbell, Smart Lock, Thermostat, and Temperature Sensor
Starting in December, with select accessories coming early next year, LG and Apple are launching the full lineup in the United States and Canada with support for Apple Home and LG ThinQ apps.1 In the United Kingdom, indoor and outdoor cameras and a video doorbell will be available starting December.2
Ÿ Cameras
With up to 2.5K video resolution, low-light color night vision, and wide-angle coverage, the cameras provide clear views during the day and at night. Using intelligence, each camera recognizes people, pets, vehicles and motion, helping deliver more relevant alerts and reducing unnecessary notifications. Users can also block selected areas from view and recording, while built-in local storage provides greater control over how recorded footage is stored and reviewed.
Ÿ LG Indoor Cam Plug-In: A wide 160° field of view captures more of the room in a single frame, while a privacy tilt mechanism and physical controls provide a visible and intuitive way to control monitoring when it is not needed.
Ÿ LG Outdoor Cam Plug-In: The camera provides reliable outdoor monitoring.
Ÿ LG Floodlight Cam: The camera adds dual adaptive floodlights that automatically illuminate the surrounding area when activity is detected.
Ÿ LG Video Doorbell Wired
LG Video Doorbell Wired brings clear visibility, more relevant alerts and everyday convenience to the front door. Its dual-camera system combines a 2.5K front camera and a Full HD bottom camera, capturing separate views of visitors, packages and key areas around the entryway. It can also identify people, vehicles, pets and packages and play a helpful chime through Apple HomeView, HomePod or HomePod mini. Low-light color night vision and two-way talk also help users see and respond to activity at their door.
Ÿ LG Smart Deadbolt Lock
LG Smart Deadbolt Lock combines hands-free unlocking with home key on a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch and advanced Ultra-Wideband technology. The lock recognizes an authorized user's location and movement to support reliable hands-free entry. NFC tap, PIN code and a physical key provide additional ways to unlock the door, while built-in door sensing and real-time app notifications help users monitor door status and security events.
Ÿ LG Smart Thermostat and LG Temperature Sensor
Adaptive Temperature from Apple can adjust heating and cooling based on headed home, away from home, or sleeping.
When paired with optional LG Temperature Sensor devices placed in other rooms, the system can monitor temperature and humidity to support more consistent comfort throughout the home. Matter over Thread enables low-power, responsive connectivity with fewer connection delays and offline disruptions.
Ÿ Privacy in Apple Home
Privacy is foundational to Apple Home. Camera footage and personal data in the Home app is stored end-to-end encrypted and never accessible to LG or Apple.
These smart home accessories advance the company's ambition to simplify everyday living by reducing the need for manual intervention and enabling more intuitive interactions between customers and their environments.
“Creating a truly connected home requires products that work seamlessly together,” said Kihyun Jung, head of the Platform Business Center at the LG Home Appliance Solution Company.“By bringing LG's expertise in home appliances and the home environment together with the Apple Home, we are creating intuitive, integrated experiences that fit naturally into customers' daily lives.”
“Apple has always focused on making products and experiences that are seamless and intuitive and protect our users' privacy - and that matters more than ever in the home,” said Matthew Costello, Apple's vice president of Hardware Engineering.“Combining our hardware and software expertise with LG's deep understanding of the home and connected living lets us build smart home experiences that are simpler to set up, are easier to control, and work effortlessly.”
Moving Beyond Connectivity to Co-Develop Products and User Experiences
Moving beyond just device compatibility, Apple and LG developed these new products together from the early product planning stage, collaborating on hardware, software, and user experiences.
Each product is designed with a consistent user experience in mind to streamline setup and control. Using the Home app or Siri to control a single“Good Morning” scene can simultaneously adjust the thermostat and tilt an indoor camera down while a user is getting ready.
Introducing New Indoor and Outdoor Cameras, a Video Doorbell, Smart Lock, Thermostat, and Temperature Sensor
Starting in December, with select accessories coming early next year, LG and Apple are launching the full lineup in the United States and Canada with support for Apple Home and LG ThinQ apps.1 In the United Kingdom, indoor and outdoor cameras and a video doorbell will be available starting December.2
Ÿ Cameras
With up to 2.5K video resolution, low-light color night vision, and wide-angle coverage, the cameras provide clear views during the day and at night. Using intelligence, each camera recognizes people, pets, vehicles and motion, helping deliver more relevant alerts and reducing unnecessary notifications. Users can also block selected areas from view and recording, while built-in local storage provides greater control over how recorded footage is stored and reviewed.
Ÿ LG Indoor Cam Plug-In: A wide 160° field of view captures more of the room in a single frame, while a privacy tilt mechanism and physical controls provide a visible and intuitive way to control monitoring when it is not needed.
Ÿ LG Outdoor Cam Plug-In: The camera provides reliable outdoor monitoring.
Ÿ LG Floodlight Cam: The camera adds dual adaptive floodlights that automatically illuminate the surrounding area when activity is detected.
Ÿ LG Video Doorbell Wired
LG Video Doorbell Wired brings clear visibility, more relevant alerts and everyday convenience to the front door. Its dual-camera system combines a 2.5K front camera and a Full HD bottom camera, capturing separate views of visitors, packages and key areas around the entryway. It can also identify people, vehicles, pets and packages and play a helpful chime through Apple HomeView, HomePod or HomePod mini. Low-light color night vision and two-way talk also help users see and respond to activity at their door.
Ÿ LG Smart Deadbolt Lock
LG Smart Deadbolt Lock combines hands-free unlocking with home key on a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch and advanced Ultra-Wideband technology. The lock recognizes an authorized user's location and movement to support reliable hands-free entry. NFC tap, PIN code and a physical key provide additional ways to unlock the door, while built-in door sensing and real-time app notifications help users monitor door status and security events.
Ÿ LG Smart Thermostat and LG Temperature Sensor
Adaptive Temperature from Apple can adjust heating and cooling based on headed home, away from home, or sleeping.
When paired with optional LG Temperature Sensor devices placed in other rooms, the system can monitor temperature and humidity to support more consistent comfort throughout the home. Matter over Thread enables low-power, responsive connectivity with fewer connection delays and offline disruptions.
Ÿ Privacy in Apple Home
Privacy is foundational to Apple Home. Camera footage and personal data in the Home app is stored end-to-end encrypted and never accessible to LG or Apple.
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