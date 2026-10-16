AAFT University Opens Doors For Future Animators With Its Bsc In Animation And VFX

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 14, 2026 5:31 am - Join the BSc in VFX and Animation at AAFT University. Train on Maya, Houdini and Unreal Engine, and build a job-ready portfolio before you graduate.

Industry-focused programme brings Unreal Engine, real-time production and portfolio-led learning to students in Raipur

Raipur: AAFT University (Asian Academy of Film and Television) is welcoming students who love stories, characters and big-screen magic to its BSc in Animation and VFX. Offered through the School of Animation, the three-year programme helps young creators move from basic sketching to professional-level production.

India's animation, gaming and film industries are growing fast, and studios want artists who can contribute to real projects from day one. The BSc in VFX and Animation at AAFT is built around that need. Students learn the complete production pipeline, from storyboarding and modelling to texturing, lighting, rigging, compositing and rendering.

A standout feature is the focus on Unreal Engine and real-time virtual production, technology that is now shaping modern filmmaking and live digital environments. Students also train on industry-standard tools such as Maya, 3Ds Max, Blender, ZBrush, Houdini and Nuke.

Learning here is hands-on. Every semester includes lab-based subjects, and students build a portfolio of more than 15 production-quality projects before they graduate. They also work with students from film direction, cinematography and game design, which mirrors how real studios operate.

The course is friendly to beginners. It starts with the basics of design, vector illustration and digital image editing, then moves step by step towards advanced VFX. Students who want to go further can choose an optional four-year Honors track with added research and advanced Unreal Engine modules.

After graduation, students can explore roles such as 2D animator, 3D animator, VFX artist, compositor, storyboard artist, motion graphic artist, rigging artist, and texturing and lighting artist. These roles span film, gaming and advertising. The university's placement cell connects students with industry partners including Digitoons, Inge Gaming, Aaj Tak, ITV Network and Adloid.

Students who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam from a recognised board are eligible to apply. Admission is through the AAFT Global Entrance Exam, which includes an online aptitude test and a personal interview.

About AAFT University

Founded in 1993 by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, AAFT University is a UGC-approved university in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It offers more than 100 programmes across 15 schools, including cinema, journalism, animation, fashion design and law.

To know more, visit: edu or call the admissions team.