MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 14, 2026 6:27 am - Marysol Rezanov, founder of Tierra Del Sol in Las Vegas, has become one of the practitioners meeting that need.

LAS VEGAS, NV, October 10, 2026 - Across the United States, more people than ever are quietly searching for something larger than themselves. In an age shaped by rapid technological change, global uncertainty, government UAP disclosures, and shifting relationships with traditional religion, a measurable cultural shift is underway. Americans are hungry for meaning, and they are increasingly looking for it through personal spiritual development.

A Nation in Search of Something Deeper

The signals are everywhere. Pew Research has documented a years-long decline in formal religious affiliation while simultaneously tracking a steady rise in Americans who describe themselves as "spiritual but not religious." Interest in meditation, breathwork, plant medicine, energy healing, and shamanic practice has grown dramatically across every demographic. Books on consciousness, awakening, and ancient wisdom have moved from the edges of culture into mainstream bestseller lists.

What is driving this shift is not a single factor. It is many factors arriving at once.

Government UAP disclosure has fundamentally altered the public conversation about reality itself. Over the past year, the U.S. Department of War has released multiple batches of previously classified Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena materials through its public portal, now visited more than one billion times worldwide. The 2025 documentary The Age of Disclosure placed 34 senior U.S. government, military, and intelligence officials on record discussing an alleged 80-year cover-up of non-human intelligent life. For many Americans, these revelations have opened larger questions about consciousness, origin, and purpose that no secular framework fully answers.

Traditional religious belief continues to evolve. Many longtime adherents of major faith traditions still hold their beliefs dearly, while others are seeking complementary or alternative pathways that feel more experiential, more personal, and more aligned with their inner knowing.

Spiritual curiosity has become mainstream. What was once considered esoteric - chakras, energy work, soul retrieval, past life inquiry, starseeds, lightwork - now appears across podcasts, documentaries, bestsellers, and professional wellness conferences.

A desire for genuine meaning sits beneath all of it. People across every age bracket are asking why they are here, what they are meant to do, and how to live a life that feels truly their own.

Why Americans Are Turning Toward Lineage-Based Spiritual Guidance

As the search deepens, more seekers are gravitating toward practitioners who carry authentic lineage rather than surface-level offerings. They want depth. They want integrity. They want a guide who has done the work themselves and can meet them with reverence rather than performance.

That is where Marysol Rezanov has distinguished herself.

Who Is Marysol Rezanov?

Marysol Rezanov is a Las Vegas-based shaman, lightworker, and spiritual guide, and the founder of Tierra Del Sol, an alternative spiritual healing practice serving seekers across the American Southwest and, through her distance sessions, around the world. She identifies as an Indigo Lightworker.

Her shamanic experience is carried through biological lineage, reinforced by many years of formal training as a Pampamesayoq and Chakaruna within the ancient Andean Q'ero Nation tradition of Peru - a lineage widely regarded as the last direct inheritors of Incan spiritual wisdom. Her indigenous healing practice is further grounded in the wisdom traditions of Ancient Egypt.

Marysol also brings nearly two decades of professional experience in the mental health field, having completed the Master of Social Work program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Tierra Del Sol operates entirely separately from that work and is offered as an alternative spiritual path for those drawn to it.

How Marysol Helps People Find Meaning

Tierra Del Sol offers a full range of services designed to meet seekers wherever they are on their journey.

Spiritual Guidance Sessions create a sacred, personalized container for exploring awakening, clarifying life purpose, and identifying what has been slowing progress.

Illumination is Marysol's signature chakra cleansing offering, releasing stagnant emotional patterns and stuck energy from the body's energy centers.

Soul Retrieval Meditation Journeys guide clients into deep meditative states where fragmented parts of the self can be located and welcomed home.

Basalt Stone and sacred Chumpi Qhuyas Stone work brings ancient Andean healing tools into her sessions, with the Chumpi Qhuyas reserved for advanced clearing of deeply held patterns.

Spirit Flight and End-of-Life Transitional Services, including the sacred shamanic Death Spiral, offer reverent companionship for clients and families walking through the most significant thresholds of a life.

UAP and NHI Experiencer Support provides compassionate care for individuals integrating unexplained encounters - a rare offering in the American practitioner landscape.

Her expanding body of work also supports starseed identity, past life inquiry, shamanic meditation, sound therapy for spiritual growth, and lightwork healing rooted in divine light and Archangel guidance.

Sessions are available in person in Las Vegas and via Zoom for clients across the United States and internationally.

In Her Own Words

"People are no longer willing to live without meaning. They are asking the real questions - who am I, why am I here, what is my purpose, what is actually happening in this world. My work is to meet them with reverence, with real tools, and with the lineage that has guided seekers through transitions like this one for thousands of years. The world is waking up, and the people walking this path deserve support that is as deep as the questions they are asking."

- Marysol Rezanov, Founder, Tierra Del Sol

Learn More or Book a Session

Visit tierradelsol to explore Marysol's full library of writing on shamanism, lightwork, starseeds, past life therapy, sound healing, UAP experiencer support, and the modern disclosure movement, or to book a session.