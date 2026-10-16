Jordan Football Association Nominated For AFC's Best National Association Award

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- Dua'a Al-Tuwaisi - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has nominated the Jordan Football Association (JFA) for the 2026 AFC Member Association of the Year award in the Platinum category, alongside the football associations of Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The nomination was included in the list of nominees for the 2026 AFC Annual Awards, announced by the continental governing body on Friday, ahead of the 30th edition of the awards ceremony, scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 19.

The JFA will compete against the Japan Football Association and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in the Platinum category, one of the categories of the Member Association of the Year award. The awards recognize the efforts of national associations in developing football across Asia.

The 2026 AFC Annual Awards will feature 19 categories, including individual awards for male and female players and coaches, as well as awards honouring national associations and grassroots football initiatives, in recognition of achievements and efforts to advance the game across the continent.

The announcement of the nominees comes as preparations continue for the ceremony, which Bangkok will host for the second time, following the 2017 edition. The upcoming ceremony will be held at the Aksra King Power Theatre.

//Petra// MF