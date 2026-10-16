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Ukrainian Forces Strike USD 100M Worth Russian Radar System

Ukrainian Forces Strike USD 100M Worth Russian Radar System


Date: 2026-10-16 07:37:17

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, the strike sparked a fire near the enemy installation.

The Nebo-U is a long-range, three-coordinate radar operating in the meter wavelength band. It is designed to detect and track aerial targets, including aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Striking such systems reduces the enemy's ability to monitor airspace and detect aerial threats in a timely manner.

The estimated value of a Nebo-U radar station is around $100 million.

Read also: Ukraine destroy s Russian drone operator training center in occupied Kherson region

As Ukrinform reported, fighters of the Khizhak (Predator) Brigade struck a Russian mobile Irbis radar station with drones.

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UkrinForm

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