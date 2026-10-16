FM Sybiha: Time To Use Frozen Russian Assets, Not Just Proceeds

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“We raised the issue of frozen Russian assets with our European colleagues. It is time to return to substantive discussions about using these assets in full, rather than just the interest generated by holding them,” Ukraine's top diplomat stressed.

According to Sybiha, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain, with Stockholm taking the lead, have initiated the resumption of these discussions within the EU and set out their position in a joint letter to the European Commission.

He noted that a solution now needs to be found for how to proceed, as the political will is already there.

“I believe that we now have the political will. From what we understand from our partners, what is needed is a legal solution, shared responsibility and joint commitments so that, in the event of lawsuits or other unforeseen circumstances, Belgium does not bear all the responsibility alone, and we can jointly and unanimously defend ourselves against such actions by the Russian side,” the Minister emphasized.

Sybiha noted that a few days ago he published an op-ed in Politico on frozen Russian assets. Meanwhile, Sweden's Foreign Minister is conducting a separate campaign on the issue.

“She gave an example: the total amount of EU assistance to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion is smaller than the amount of Russian assets frozen in the European Union. That is why we will keep fighting for this, because it is fair! Why should European taxpayers pay for Russia? Frozen Russian Federation funds must be used,” Ukraine's top diplomat stressed.

Sanctions working: FMurges allies to maintain pressure on Russia

As Ukrinform reported, the EU sees frozen Russian assets as the most logical way to address Ukraine's projected funding shortfall in 2027.

U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have proposed that Ukrainian and EU representatives unfreeze some Russian assets as part of efforts to resume peace talks and place them under Washington's control.

Photo: Warsaw Security Forum