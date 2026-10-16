Zelensky Outlines Key Outcomes Of Meeting With Costa And Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“We appreciate that everything we agree on is implemented promptly. Today, we discussed further assistance, first and foremost for our energy and air defense needs. We talked about support for our financial resilience, including for next year, and coordinated our work on the European integration track. It is important that new negotiating clusters were opened this week. We are working to open the remaining two by the end of the year,” Zelensky said following the meeting with Costa and von der Leyen.

He also stressed that there are no signals from Russia that it is ready to end its war. According to the President, the signals it is sending point to something entirely different and are certainly not bringing peace any closer.

discusses new air defense packages with Rutt

As reported, EU member state leaders are discussing issues related to Ukraine at today's European Council meeting and are due to hear an address by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Brussels also includes a series of bilateral meetings with European leaders.

Photo: European Union, x / ZelenskyUa