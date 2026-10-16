Europe Increasingly Recognizing Threat Of Russia's 'Shadow War' FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with Ukrinfor.

“I see that our partners have a deeper understanding of the situation in Ukraine. I see greater recognition of the need to define a new role for Europe in international discussions. Our European colleagues are aware of the risks of further Russian escalation. I see that they understand that Russia's actions in Europe have gone far beyond hybrid warfare. I have even heard them use the term 'shadow war' to describe the war Russia is waging against Europe, and they understand that it must be countered,” the Foreign Minister said.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine, through its military, economy and combat experience, provides Europe with strategic advantages, and that cooperation between the two sides benefits both.

“Military officials are the most aware of Ukraine's role and importance from a security perspective. They understand that Ukraine's armed forces, economy and experience give Europe strategic advantages, and that our cooperation is a two-way street,” the minister said.

According to Sybiha, European partners recognize Ukraine's achievements in the defense industry and on the battlefield and have demonstrated sustained support. At the same time, they expect Kyiv to put forward concrete proposals that would help strengthen Ukraine in the face of continued military risks.

At the same time, Ukraine's top diplomat warned of the growing influence of populist and radical forces in Europe that exploit anti-Ukrainian and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

“We are now facing a very challenging period: more than 50% of Europe's population will vote in elections next year. We are witnessing an era of populism and the growing influence of radical forces seeking to exploit anti-Ukrainian and anti-immigrant rhetoric. Each country has its own particular circumstances, but this rhetoric is based on manipulation,” Ukraine's top diplomat stressed.

Sanctions working: FMurges allies to maintain pressure on Russia

He noted that misleading claims – for example, that aid to Ukraine is causing cuts to social spending in European countries – can influence public opinion. Therefore, Sybiha emphasized, Ukraine must work with its partners to debunk disinformation and explain to European societies why supporting Kyiv is essential for the security of the entire continent.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine is urging its partners to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia without interruption and continually introduce new restrictions to increase the strain on the Russian economy and force Moscow to negotiate.