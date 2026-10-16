Mugham Music Holds Audience Spellbound In Ganja

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Mesmerizing concert dedicated to Azerbaijani mugham has been held at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall as part of the "Mugham Evening" project.

Zamina Mustafayeva, a soloist with the Philharmonic, performed alongside the "Arazbary" mugham ensemble.

The programme featured pieces showcasing the distinctive sound and centuries-old traditions of Azerbaijani mugham.

The audience enjoyed an evening of traditional music, with Zamina Mustafayeva's vocals accompanied by the ensemble's performances.

The concert was warmly received, and the musicians were rewarded with applause.

Mugham is a traditional form of Azerbaijani art music with deep roots in the country's cultural and spiritual life. Combining vocal performance with instrumental improvisation, it is one of the main pillars of Azerbaijan's classical music tradition and has been passed down through generations.

Recognised internationally for its cultural importance, Azerbaijani mugham was proclaimed a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2003.

Mugham is usually performed by a singer, known as a khananda, accompanied by traditional instruments such as the tar, kamancha and daf.

Azerbaijani mugham is built around seven principal modes: Rast, Shur, Segah, Shushtar, Chahargah, Bayati-Shiraz and Humayun. Each has its own melodic character and emotional tone, giving performers a wide range of ways to express joy, longing, sorrow and other human experiences.

In 2008, it was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, helping raise awareness of the tradition and the need to preserve it for future generations.

Mugham has long been performed at weddings and traditional gatherings, as well as in concert halls. Today, it continues to be taught, performed and promoted through music schools, festivals and cultural events in Azerbaijan and abroad.