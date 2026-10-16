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Group Of Individuals Awarded For Their Contributions To Development Of Azerbaijan's Paralympic Movement - ORDER

Group Of Individuals Awarded For Their Contributions To Development Of Azerbaijan's Paralympic Movement - ORDER


Date: 2026-10-16 07:37:10

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order awarding a group of individuals for their significant contributions to the development the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan.

According to the Order, Elvin Astanov (shot put), Ramil Gasimov (para-judo), Parvin Mammadov (para-powerlifting), and Olokhan Musayev (shot put) received the "Taraggi" (Progress) Medal on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee.

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AzerNews

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