Baku, Tirana Discuss Joint Tourism Initiatives For 2027

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, has met with Jola Hysaj, Director General of the National Tourism Agency of Albania, and Besart Kadia, Albania's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

According to the State Tourism Agency, the meeting focused on opportunities to implement joint tourism initiatives in 2027, develop transport links between the two countries, and increase mutual tourist flows.

The parties also discussed promoting tourism destinations, exchanging expertise, and expanding ties between representatives of the tourism industries of both countries.

It should be noted that on June 21, 2025, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the National Tourism Agency of Albania signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document establishes a framework for cooperation aimed at strengthening tourism ties, facilitating the exchange of expertise, and promoting the tourism potential of both countries internationally.

Key areas of cooperation include developing sustainable tourism, promoting year-round travel opportunities, and showcasing Azerbaijan's natural and cultural heritage, as well as Albania's coastal and historical destinations.

A follow-up visit is planned to discuss the identified areas of cooperation in greater detail and develop joint initiatives.