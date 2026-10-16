Jeyhun Bayramov, CICA Chief Discuss Strengthening Cooperation Among Asian States

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay on October 16.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides exchanged views on the outcomes of the 7th CICA Summit, held in Baku on October 15, activities carried out during Azerbaijan's 2024-2026 CICA chairmanship, the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship and the organization for the upcoming period, and its institutional development.

The importance of successfully hosting the 7th Summit under Azerbaijan's chairmanship was emphasized in terms of strengthening dialogue, mutual understanding and confidence across Asia. The sides expressed confidence that the summit's outcomes would contribute to further strengthening the organization's activities, expanding cooperation among member states and promoting joint approaches to common challenges.

The importance of the agreements reached on the summit's outcome documents was also highlighted in determining the future direction of CICA's activities and enhancing the organization's practical, results-oriented approach.

The sides noted Azerbaijan's extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy and its successful chairmanships of international organizations. They emphasized that Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship is aimed at enhancing the organization's international role and standing, expanding opportunities for cooperation among member states and promoting confidence-building measures.

The meeting also addressed efforts to accelerate CICA's institutional development, improve the effectiveness of its activities and expand the practical benefits it offers to member states during Azerbaijan's chairmanship. Particular attention was paid to developing cooperation in education, women's empowerment, youth, media, transport connectivity and other areas, as well as the importance of platforms established in these fields.

The initiatives implemented were noted as contributing to the exchange of experience among member states, strengthening mutual understanding and creating concrete opportunities for cooperation.

Secretary-General Kairat Sarybay expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the successful organization of the 7th CICA Summit and its contributions to the organization's activities during the country's chairmanship. He also thanked Azerbaijan for its support throughout his six-year tenure as secretary-general.

Sarybay highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in advancing CICA's development, expanding cooperation within the organization and strengthening confidence among member states. He expressed confidence that efforts to enhance the organization's activities would continue in the coming period and wished new Secretary-General Sultan Hajiyev success in his future work.

In turn, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Sarybay for his successful work during his tenure and wished him success in his future professional endeavors.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.