Ricardo Twumasi

Lecturer in Psychosis Studies, King's College London

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

My team conduct research to better understand and support people living with psychosis to secure and maintain healthy employment.

Our interdisciplinary approach tackles mental health challenges from psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience and epidemiology using both traditional statistics and machine learning to gain further insights into population level data.

2019–present Lecturer in Psychosis Studies, King's College London

2016 Loughborough University, Psychology

ExperienceEducation