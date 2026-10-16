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Ricardo Twumasi

Ricardo Twumasi


Date: 2026-10-16 07:36:35

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Psychosis Studies, King's College London
Profile Articles

My team conduct research to better understand and support people living with psychosis to secure and maintain healthy employment.

Our interdisciplinary approach tackles mental health challenges from psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience and epidemiology using both traditional statistics and machine learning to gain further insights into population level data.

Experience
  • 2019–present Lecturer in Psychosis Studies, King's College London
Education
  • 2016 Loughborough University, Psychology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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