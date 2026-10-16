Ricardo Twumasi
- Lecturer in Psychosis Studies, King's College London
My team conduct research to better understand and support people living with psychosis to secure and maintain healthy employment.
Our interdisciplinary approach tackles mental health challenges from psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience and epidemiology using both traditional statistics and machine learning to gain further insights into population level data.Experience
- 2019–present Lecturer in Psychosis Studies, King's College London
- 2016 Loughborough University, Psychology
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