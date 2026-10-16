Dr Andrea Holck is a Lecturer in Publishing and English Literature at City St George's, University of London. Her research specializes in the representation of non-ordinary or extreme mental states in literature and film, with a particular focus on how dementia and related psychological conditions are portrayed in fiction and other narrative art forms.

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