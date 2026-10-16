Melinda Mcpherson
- Phd Candidate, Paramedic Science, Anglia Ruskin University
I am currently completing a PhD as a VC scholarship student match funded by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance. I studied Paramedic science at the university of west of England before completing an MSc in advanced practice.Experience
- –present Critical Care Paramedic, Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Phd student, Anglia Ruskin University
- 2019 Oxford Brookes university, MSc Advanced Practice
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment