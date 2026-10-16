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Melinda Mcpherson

Melinda Mcpherson


Date: 2026-10-16 07:36:32

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Phd Candidate, Paramedic Science, Anglia Ruskin University
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I am currently completing a PhD as a VC scholarship student match funded by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance. I studied Paramedic science at the university of west of England before completing an MSc in advanced practice.

Experience
  • –present Critical Care Paramedic, Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Phd student, Anglia Ruskin University
Education
  • 2019 Oxford Brookes university, MSc Advanced Practice

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The Conversation

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