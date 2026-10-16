Robert Hargreaves

Lecturer in Law, York St John University

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I am LLB Course Lead and Lecturer in Law at York St John University. I joined the University in 2023, having previously taught at Sheffield Hallam University and Arden University. I hold a First Class LLB from the University of Huddersfield and an LLM by Research from Sheffield Hallam University, and I am currently completing my PhD.

My academic career brings together teaching, research, programme leadership and professional engagement. I teach at undergraduate and postgraduate level and have experience across a broad range of legal subjects. As LLB Course Lead, I have responsibility for the undergraduate law programme and a particular interest in the student experience, curriculum development and preparing students for the different opportunities available to them after their degree.

I am committed to legal education that is academically rigorous while remaining connected to the world beyond the classroom. I enjoy helping students develop as confident lawyers and graduates, whether their ambitions lie in legal practice, other professional careers, postgraduate study or academic research.

My own interests are similarly wide-ranging. Much of my work is concerned with how law responds to contemporary challenges and how it is experienced in society, bringing together doctrinal and interdisciplinary approaches across several fields of legal scholarship.