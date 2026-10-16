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Anna Sergi

Anna Sergi


Date: 2026-10-16 07:36:31

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Sociology of Law and Deviance, Università di Bologna
  • Honorary Professor in Criminology, University of Essex
  • Honorary Professor in Criminology, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

Anna Sergi holds a PhD in Sociology (2014), with specialisation in Criminology, from the Department of Sociology at the University of Essex. She is a Full Professor of Sociology of Law and Deviance at the University of Bologna and before she was Full Professor at the University of Essex. Her research specialism is in critical and cultural criminology applied to organised crime studies, comparative criminal justice and state-corporate crime. She has published extensively in renowned peer-review journals in criminology on topics related to Italian mafias, both in Italy and abroad, as well as on policing strategies against organised crime across states. She has visited different institutions overseas, in Australia, Canada and Europe.
She has authored several monographs on mafia mobility, especially the Calabrian 'ndrangheta, on ports and cocaine trade and several journal articles on the same themes.

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Experience
  • 2025–present Professor of Sociology of law and deviance, University of Bologna
  • 2021–2025 Professor of Criminology, University of Essex

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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