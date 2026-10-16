Nutmeg Hallett

Associate Professor of Mental Health Nursing, University of Birmingham

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I am an Associate Professor of Mental Health Nursing. My clinical background is in secure services (forensics), which sparked my research interests. I started off focusing on violence prevention but quickly realised that it is more important to explore the reasons for violence. I am now passionate about reducing coercion and restrictive practices in mental healthcare. I have been privileged, since becoming a research, to spend time talking with people with experience of mental healthcare and have learned so much from those conversations.

–present Lecturer in Mental Health Nursing, University of Birmingham

2017 University of Northampton, PhD

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