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Nutmeg Hallett

Nutmeg Hallett


Date: 2026-10-16 07:36:30

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Mental Health Nursing, University of Birmingham
Profile Articles

I am an Associate Professor of Mental Health Nursing. My clinical background is in secure services (forensics), which sparked my research interests. I started off focusing on violence prevention but quickly realised that it is more important to explore the reasons for violence. I am now passionate about reducing coercion and restrictive practices in mental healthcare. I have been privileged, since becoming a research, to spend time talking with people with experience of mental healthcare and have learned so much from those conversations.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Mental Health Nursing, University of Birmingham
Education
  • 2017 University of Northampton, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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