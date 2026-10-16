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Stuart Mclelland

Stuart Mclelland


Date: 2026-10-16 07:36:29

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Deputy Director of the Energy and Environment Institute, University of Hull
Profile Articles

Prof Stuart McLelland is Deputy Director of the Energy and Environment Institute where he leads on MSc programmes.

Stuart's research focuses on physical modelling of flow processes and sediment transport dynamics. His main interests are in river dynamics, but sediment and water are everywhere so he works across a range of scales and also studies estuarine and coastal environments.

Stuart manages research in the Total Environment Simulator (TES) which is a world-class experimental facility, operated by the University of Hull.

Experience
  • –present Deputy Director of the Energy and Environment Institute, University of Hull
Education
  • 1996 University of Leeds, PhD Physical Geography

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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